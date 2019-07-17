Video shows Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein and a roomful of NFL cheerleaders at Mar-a-Lago in 1992

caption Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992. source NBC

Footage from a 1992 Mar-a-Lago party shows Donald Trump dancing and laughing with Jeffrey Epstein.

The video was shot for Faith Daniels’ NBC talk show “A Closer Look” and shows the pair pointing out women and cracking jokes.

Trump said on July 9 he “wasn’t a fan” of Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking on July 6.

Old video footage from Mar-a-Lago shows Donald Trump cracking jokes and partying with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has admitted previously that he knew Epstein but the video shows the pair talking like old pals. Twenty-seven years later Trump would say “wasn’t a fan” of Epstein.

The video, recorded for NBC talk show “A Closer Look” in November 1992, and re-broadcast by NBC on Wednesday morning, shows Trump welcoming Epstein to a party in honor of the opening of the club at Mar-a-Lago.

Video dating back more than 25 years gives us a look at the relationship between President Trump and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The clip shows both of them together at a party in 1992, @stephgosk reports. pic.twitter.com/6Jm8ii2Rj9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 17, 2019

In the video, Trump jokes with Epstein, at one point making the financier double-up with laughter. He also points out women, mainly cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, attending the party, to Epstein.

In one case, Trump appears to say “Look at her back there, she’s hot.”

Trump said on July 9 he hadn’t spoken to Epstein for “15 years.”

“I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump said. “I was not a fan.”

Epstein has been charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

The indictment against the billionaire financier, unsealed last week, alleges that between 2002 and 2005 Epstein “sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls,” and convinced others to engage in sex acts in return for money.

He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in federal prison.