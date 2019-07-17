Video shows Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein and a roomful of NFL cheerleaders at Mar-a-Lago in 1992

By
Bill Bostock, Business Insider US
-
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago in 1992.
NBC

Old video footage from Mar-a-Lago shows Donald Trump cracking jokes and partying with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has admitted previously that he knew Epstein but the video shows the pair talking like old pals. Twenty-seven years later Trump would say “wasn’t a fan” of Epstein.

The video, recorded for NBC talk show “A Closer Look” in November 1992, and re-broadcast by NBC on Wednesday morning, shows Trump welcoming Epstein to a party in honor of the opening of the club at Mar-a-Lago.

In the video, Trump jokes with Epstein, at one point making the financier double-up with laughter. He also points out women, mainly cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, attending the party, to Epstein.

In one case, Trump appears to say “Look at her back there, she’s hot.”

Trump said on July 9 he hadn’t spoken to Epstein for “15 years.”

“I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him,” Trump said. “I was not a fan.”

Epstein has been charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

The indictment against the billionaire financier, unsealed last week, alleges that between 2002 and 2005 Epstein “sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls,” and convinced others to engage in sex acts in return for money.

He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in federal prison.