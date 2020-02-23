Tyson Fury sang ‘American Pie’ to his cheering crowd after knocking out Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder by knockout in the seventh round of the biggest heavyweight fight of the year on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Fury controlled the bout from the start. He backed Wilder into a corner in the seventh before the referee stopped the fight.

After his victory, Fury celebrated in the ring by singing “American Pie.”

The “Gypsy King” dominated the fight throughout, keeping Wilder’s blistering right hand contained and working his heavyweight opponent into a stupor.

After a few knockdowns and a demoralizing lick across the neck, Fury put Wilder away in the seventh round after backing his opponent into a corner.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! ????#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

After the fight was called, Fury celebrated his win in the center of the ring by leading the crowd in a rendition of “American Pie” that should leave other heavyweights shaking.

With his victory, Fury proved he is the current king of heavyweights.

