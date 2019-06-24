United States Women’s National Team concedes first goal of Women’s World Cup to Spain on devastating howler

By
Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider US
-
Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher would like a second chance at her clearance that ultimately lead to the USWNT giving up their first goal of the tournament.

caption
Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher would like a second chance at her clearance that ultimately lead to the USWNT giving up their first goal of the tournament.
source
FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

The United States Women’s National Team made it through three games of the group stage without conceding a goal, but during Monday’s knockout round matchup against Spain, the American defense finally broke.

The match started as well as the United States could have hoped, with Spain giving up a penalty kick just minutes after the opening whistle. Megan Rapinoe deposited the kick from the spot with ease to give the Americans an early 1-0 lead.

But just as the Americans looked to take control of the game, disaster struck. As goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher lined up what should have been a simple clearance, the Spanish attack continued to press. Naeher pushed a short pass up the middle, which was quickly won by Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso, who confidently popped the ball up and over an out-of-position Naeher to tie the game at 1-1.

Adding insult to injury, the goal came just as the commentary team was speaking on the Americans’ streak of clean sheets. “They’ve not conceded a goal in 639 minutes,” the announcer said, just seconds before giving one up.

You can watch the play below (if the first video doesn’t work in your location, try the second).

On Twitter, some fans were disappointed with the lapse in judgment that led to the goal, while claimed the “commentary curse” was to blame.

The goal should serve as a wake-up call for the American side. While the team was able to coast their way to the knockout round, from now on in the tournament, teams will be ready to make them pay for their mistakes.

Scottish striker celebrates World Cup goal by kissing a picture of herself as a child her father gave to remind her of where she started

Why the World Cup format encourages teams like Team USA to score as many goals as possible, even in a blowout

The United States Women’s National Team’s dominant run through the group stage sets up a highly anticipated, high-stakes match at the World Cup