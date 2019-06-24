United States Women’s National Team concedes first goal of Women’s World Cup to Spain on devastating howler

caption Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher would like a second chance at her clearance that ultimately lead to the USWNT giving up their first goal of the tournament. source FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

The United States Women’s National Team conceded their first goal at the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

The goal came after a brutal defensive lapse from the American side, and Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso was ready to make them pay for their mistake.

Some blamed the commentary team on the USWNT’s concession, as they brought up the team’s streak of clean sheets just seconds before giving up the goal.

The United States Women’s National Team made it through three games of the group stage without conceding a goal, but during Monday’s knockout round matchup against Spain, the American defense finally broke.

The match started as well as the United States could have hoped, with Spain giving up a penalty kick just minutes after the opening whistle. Megan Rapinoe deposited the kick from the spot with ease to give the Americans an early 1-0 lead.

But just as the Americans looked to take control of the game, disaster struck. As goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher lined up what should have been a simple clearance, the Spanish attack continued to press. Naeher pushed a short pass up the middle, which was quickly won by Spanish striker Jenni Hermoso, who confidently popped the ball up and over an out-of-position Naeher to tie the game at 1-1.

Adding insult to injury, the goal came just as the commentary team was speaking on the Americans’ streak of clean sheets. “They’ve not conceded a goal in 639 minutes,” the announcer said, just seconds before giving one up.

You can watch the play below (if the first video doesn’t work in your location, try the second).

SPAIN ANSWER RIGHT BACK! ???? Jenni Hermoso makes the U.S. pay for the turnover and it's 1-1 inside 10 minutes. What a start to this one! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/G1zwO1ZLYw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

On Twitter, some fans were disappointed with the lapse in judgment that led to the goal, while claimed the “commentary curse” was to blame.

I can’t get over what a terrible goal that was for the USWNT to concede. Man. Woof. — Dañiel Simpson (@DSimpson88) June 24, 2019

I swear the commentators curse is real, right before the USWNT conceded their first goal of the tournament the commentators were talking about how they have yet to concede a goal ???? — Rachel Ramey (@Rach2Ramey) June 24, 2019

What an awful decision and terrible way to concede by #USWNT. Shake it off. — Nordo (@ericnordoKFAN) June 24, 2019

That was… not how you’d like to concede a goal, I’ll put it nicely #USWNT — Justin Cirillo (@JustinCirillo) June 24, 2019

The goal should serve as a wake-up call for the American side. While the team was able to coast their way to the knockout round, from now on in the tournament, teams will be ready to make them pay for their mistakes.

