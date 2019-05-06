Vincent Kompany may have saved Manchester City’s championship season with a screamer from 30 yards out

caption Vincent Kompany was the hero Manchester City needed on Monday. source NBC Sports

Vincent Kompany saved Manchester City’s championship season with one of the best goals of the Premier League this year.

City needed a win over Leicester City on Monday to keep their place atop the Premier League table heading into the final matchday of the season.

The game looked to be heading toward a 0-0 draw until Kompany played hero to net the goal that will be remembered in club history forever should City go on to seal the title.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The race between Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title has been one for the ages. The teams have just five losses between them, with the two clubs playing nearly perfect soccer all season long.

On Monday morning, Manchester City held the advantage. If they could win their final two matches, they would take home their second straight league trophy.

But City’s Monday match against Leicester City got off to a rough start, with the teams knotted at 0-0 through halftime, neither side able to break through. If the draw held and City managed only one point from the match, the advantage would flip back to Liverpool, with Mo Salah and company needing only a win on the final matchday to take the league.

Thankfully for City, its captain, Vincent Kompany, came through when the team needed him most, blasting a phenomenal strike from outside the box that bent into the top-right corner to score what will be remembered as the championship-saving goal should they go on to win the title.

Replays show the impressive bend Kompany put on the screamer.

While still images from the shot show just how perfect a strike Kompany hit.

Manchester City would hold on for the 1-0 win, securing the three points they needed to stay atop the Premier League table heading into the final matchday of the season. If the team wins on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, they will lift the trophy, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles since Manchester United won three straight from 2007 to 2009.

Meanwhile, Liverpool can only win their final match and hope that City drops points.

We won’t be able to officially name a champion until Sunday, but as things stand, it looks like Kompany’s strike has secured Manchester City another championship season.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

Tom Brady explains why he doesn’t mind making $20 million less than the top-paid quarterback in the NFL

Lonzo Ball opened up about the fallout with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster and said money started to disappear around the time his mom got sick

Conor McGregor wants to fight Conan O’Brien and Mark Wahlberg on the same night after O’Brien jokingly offered his shares of UFC as a prize

Jimmy Kimmel had Tom Brady break Matt Damon’s window with a football in the latest move in their long-standing prank war