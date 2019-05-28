Wayne Rooney was crushed by a charging goalkeeper in a brutal challenge that resulted in a red card

caption Wayne Rooney came up on the losing end of a hard tackle from New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner. source MLS

Wayne Rooney got absolutely rocked by an opposing goalkeeper coming out to challenge a ball outside the box.

After the match, Rooney described the hit as being “like being in a car crash.”

Rooney would remain in the match and score the tying goal in stoppage time on a penalty kick.

Wayne Rooney’s jump to MLS has so far been quite a success.

At 33 years old, Rooney still has plenty of good soccer left in him, and while his legs might not have been fit to run with the best of the Premier League, his footwork and strong strikes have been a nightmare for opposing defenses since joining D.C. United last year.

Read more: Wayne Rooney turned down private hotel rooms and first-class flights when he joined DC United to be ‘part of the team’

Unfortunately for Rooney, his mobility on the pitch can’t protect him all the time, as he found out in brutal fashion on Saturday.

As Rooney was chasing down a ball into the box against the New England Revolution, goalkeeper Matt Turner came out to challenge and met him with a tackle that looked more at home in the NFL than MLS.

Turner would be awarded a red card for the infraction, leaving the Revolution with just 10 men for the remainder of the match.

While New England would score a short-handed goal to take a 1-0 lead, Rooney and the Revolution would get the last laugh, stealing a draw and a point in stoppage time thanks to a penalty kick from Rooney.

That Rooney played through the end of the match in encouraging, especially considering that he described the hit after the match as “like being in a car crash.”

Rooney and D.C. United currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with 25 points on the season.

