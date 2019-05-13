Teenager known as ‘White Lightning’ ran the fastest 100 meters in high school history, and his leg in the 4×400 championship was even more jaw-dropping

source YouTube/FloTrack

In April, Matthew Boling became the first high schooler to run the 100 meters in under 10 seconds, running a wind-aided 9.98 seconds.

At the Texas 6A State Championship on Saturday, he officially broke the national high school record by running 10.13 seconds for the title.

He also helped Houston Strake Jesuit win the state title in the 4×400 meters when he overcame a 30-meter deficit on the final leg of the race.

Matthew Boling, the sprinter, known as “White Lightning,” ran the fastest official 100 meters ever in high school, but it wasn’t even his most impressive run at the Texas 6A State Championship.

The teenager for Houston Strake Jesuit, who is also known as “The Boogie Man,” made headlines in April when he became the first high schooler to run the 100 meters in under ten seconds. His time of 9.98 seconds would have been fast enough to qualify for the Olympic final.

Unfortunately, that time was not an official record as the wind was blowing too hard. But Boling had another shot in the final of the state championship, and this time he set an official national record of 10.13 seconds.

As Deadspin noted, that wasn’t even Boling’s most impressive run of the meet.

In the final of the 4×400 meters, Boling took the baton as the anchor and trailed DeSoto by about 30 meters. He turned on the afterburners and took the lead on the homestretch, running his 400 meters in a blistering 44.74 seconds.

Boling also won the state long jump and will attend the University of Georgia in the fall.