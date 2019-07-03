A viral video shows a woman following a 19-year-old girl into a church bathroom just to tell her she’s too fat to wear jean shorts

caption Jenna thanked people for their messages of support. source Jenna / Twitter

A 19-year-old was followed into the bathroom at her church and berated for wearing jean shorts.

An older woman called Sue told her “fat girls don’t wear shorts,” and that she shouldn’t come back onto the stage wearing them.

The teen, called Jenna, was clearly upset, and tried to explain through her tears that she loved herself. She also repeatedly told the woman to leave.

“I’m honestly shocked and upset that this happened at church,” Jenna wrote in a Twitter post. “I should feel accepted and loved and now I don’t want to go back to that church.”

The Swansboro United Methodist Church posted its own statement, saying it was “shocked and saddened by this act.”

19-year-old Jenna from Swansboro, North Carolina was in the bathroom of her church when a woman body-shamed her and told her "fat girls don't wear shorts."

Jenna shared a video she recorded of the whole exchange on her Twitter page, explaining in the caption that the woman followed her into the bathroom to say she “couldn’t wear jean shorts because I was too fat.”

The church member, who is seen wearing a badge with the name Sue, is talking at the start of the video, referring to another member of the Swansboro United Methodist Church: “She’s a chubby girl. She’s got a dress on that’s appropriate.”

Jenna responds: “So you’re sitting here calling me fat?” to which Sue comes back with: “Oh, you don’t think you are?”

This women followed me into the bathroom and attacked me calling me fat and that I couldn’t wear jean shorts because I was too fat pic.twitter.com/xse8lKfQdo — Jenna ???? (@roo_jenna) June 30, 2019

Jenna is clearly crying at this point, and repeatedly tells Sue to leave her alone. But rather than leave, Sue doubles down on her criticism, saying she doesn’t have to.

“Don’t come back on that stage with those shorts,” she says. “I’m warning you.”

Getting more upset, Jenna asks Sue who she thinks she is to tell her what to do, but Sue just repeatedly tells her not to swear.

In a follow-up post, Jenna explained the situation further and added some photos of the outfit she was wearing.

“I’m honestly shocked and upset that this happened at church,” she wrote. “I should feel accepted and loved and now I don’t want to go back to that church.”

She added: “I’m absolutely astonished that someone can have this much hate in their heart.”

Here is the outfit I was wearing that she attacked me… also please read my shirt because what she did was not agapé love pic.twitter.com/6d5sNeMQrI — Jenna ???? (@roo_jenna) June 30, 2019

Jenna wrote that she told her pastor, and he said Sue would never be allowed to be part of any church committee or leadership role again.

The church confirmed this in a statement shared on Twitter and Facebook which said it had come to its attention that “great harm” was done, when one of its main principles is to “do no harm.”

“A faithful and very gifted young lady and worship leader was body shamed for her appearance,” it said. “We are shocked and saddened by this act. The Church is supposed to be a place of safety, love and acceptance.”

The statement continued: “We are currently working to assure that nothing like this will happen again and will update the church on specific next steps we are taking soon.”

Jenna also uploaded a video titled “Be kind just love” where she thanked everyone for their love and support, but asked them to stop searching for Sue on social media and sending hateful comments.

“I want everyone to understand I do not hate her,” she said. “I do not hate that woman in the video, and I will never hate her, because that’s not what God told us to do. Instead, I forgive her.”

Be kind just love pic.twitter.com/33s6hBztZ8 — Jenna ???? (@roo_jenna) July 3, 2019

Thousands of people responded to Jenna’s first post, which currently has about 145,000 likes on Twitter. Some replied to the tweet with photos of themselves in shorts to show their support.

I wear shorts like yours all the time. You and I shall rock the world with our beautiful bodies and badass shorts???? pic.twitter.com/ZfE3afaVQM — we are giants????️‍???????? (@fujiokathemocha) July 2, 2019

“Can’t wait to be back on stage with you this weekend, rocking those jean shorts,” wrote Jenna’s friend Molly. “For anyone that has been following Jenna’s story, our church services are live streamed on the church facebook page. Hope you all can tune in and show your support. Maybe even wear some jean shorts.”

Actress Jameela Jamil, who is known for her body-positive activism, also shared the video, adding that people receive this kind of harassment daily.

“Even at the hands of people old enough to know better,” she wrote. “Even in sacred places. Even in their own doctor’s practices. Our hypernormalization of policing and ridiculing fat bodies is what leads to this brazen bullying.”

This is the daily harassment people receive over their size. Even at the hands of people old enough to know better. Even in sacred places. Even in their own doctor’s practices. Our hypernormalization of policing and ridiculing fat bodies is what leads to this brazen bullying. ???? https://t.co/SXfYMu80q5 — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) July 2, 2019

INSIDER has reached out to Jenna for comment.