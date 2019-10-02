A woman climbed into the lion enclosure at a New York zoo, then posted videos of it on Instagram

caption A woman who climbed into a lion enclosure at The Bronx Zoo posted footage of the incident on Instagram. source Instagram/@queenempress_myahlaree

A woman who visited The Bronx Zoo on Saturday climbed over a fence into the lion enclosure.

The woman, who identifies herself as Queen Empress Myáh Lareé Israelite on Instagram, posted several videos of the incident on her page.

The footage captured her climbing over the fence, as well as waving at and speaking to the animal while stood just meters away from it.

The Bronx Zoo filed a complaint for criminal trespass, the New York Police Department told CNN.

A woman climbed over a fence into the African lion enclosure at The Bronx Zoo, then posted videos of the incident on her Instagram page.

The footage, posted by the woman, who calls herself Queen Empress Myáh Lareé Israelite on Instagram, appears to have been captured by someone accompanying her.

She is seen climbing over the fence into the enclosure and standing just metres away from the male lion.

In response to a voice in the background heard saying: “You aren’t supposed to do that.”

The woman responds: “I want to get closer to him, sorry.”

A second video shows her in the enclosure standing opposite the lion, which stares directly at her.

In the caption for the video she wrote: “My soul is pure this is why I made it out.”

Another video posted on her page captured her waving to the lion, who is stood still staring at her.

The footage captured her speaking to the lion, in what looks like an attempt to provoke a reaction from it.

She refers to the animal as “baby” and says: “I love you baby.”

The incident was also caught on camera by another visitor at the zoo.

The videos from the woman were posted on Sunday on her Instagram page, although the incident happened on Saturday, according to The Wasahington Post.

A spokesperson from The Bronx Zoo told CNN: “The action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death.”

The Bronx Zoo filed a complaint for criminal trespass, the New York Police Department told CNN.