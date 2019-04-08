Bright lighting at WrestleMania made it impossible for some fans in attendance to see the action in the ring

caption WrestleMania got off to an impressive start, but for some fans in attendance, following the action on stage was nearly impossible. source @AKonWrestling / Twitter

WWE welcomed more than 80,000 fans to MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania on Sunday.

While the action in the ring was impressive, some fans in attendance had their view obstructed by a bright yellow light.

Those who were blinded by the light posted images and videos of their disappointing experience on Twitter.

More than 80,000 wrestling fans filled MetLife stadium just outside New York City to take in WrestleMania on Sunday.

While the night was filled with plenty of action, some fans in attendance had a difficult time following what was happening inside the ring.

Complaints that elaborate stage lighting made the show almost impossible to watch for some audience members began trickling onto Twitter.

Here’s a look at the light issue fans are upset with. @ryansatin #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/v0dlHIRLLp — Kellerman on Wrestling (@AKonWrestling) April 7, 2019

Section 121; blinding light can’t see the ring. Wwe help! pic.twitter.com/ASac6hGPWt — Steven (@Steven27363397) April 8, 2019

My bf just sent me this picture of his view. @WWE can you turn the lights off please? pic.twitter.com/K9YklwrFcf — Addy Starr (@AddyStarr) April 7, 2019

Some fans turned to chanting in hopes of getting the attention of WWE organizers, according to Deadspin’s Luis Paez-Pumar, who was in attendance.

The crowd is not happy with the above-ring lights lol. “We can’t see shit” chant. #WrestleMania — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) April 7, 2019

“OHHHH PLEASE TURN THE LIGHTS OFF” now lmao — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) April 7, 2019

Thankfully, it appears the chanting worked and the yellow stage lights were swapped for a more viewer-friendly red hue.

Lol they swapped the bright yellow light to a more mellow red and the crowd exploded in happiness. — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) April 7, 2019

