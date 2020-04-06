Rob Gronkowski won the WWE 24/7 title with no fans in attendance at a bizarre WrestleMania

caption Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a champion once again after an impressive dive. source WWE / YouTube

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski served as host of WrestleMania over the weekend. He left as a champion.

Gronkowski won the company’s 24/7 title after jumping off of a balcony onto a pile of wrestlers and pinning his friend, Mojo Rawley.

The 24/7 title can be contested any time, anywhere, meaning Gronkowski will have to watch his back in the coming days if he hopes to hold on to the belt.

Rob Gronkowski worked as the host of WrestleMania over the weekend. He wound up getting into the action himself on Sunday night and leaving with the WWE 24/7 championship.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s WrestleMania was held at the WWE performance center with no fans in attendance, rather than its originally scheduled location at Raymond James Stadium, home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still, the show went on, and WWE found a way to put together an entertaining weekend of action for fans craving competition.

Gronkowski had teased his desire to win the 24/7 belt through the weekend and had come close to pinning then-champion R-Truth on Saturday night. However, Mojo Rawley, a longtime WWE wrestler and friend of Gronk’s, broke up the pin and took the belt for himself.

Heading into Sunday, Gronkowski again made his desire for the 24/7 title known.

“I’ve won three major championships in my life and that’s cool and all, but that’s in the past,” Gronkowski said. “I wouldn’t mind winning the 24/7 title before the end of tonight. I’m here at WrestleMania, I want that title.”

Hours later, he got his chance. After a slew of wrestlers chased Rawley into the arena in pursuit of the belt, Gronkowski took the high ground, dove onto the pile, and pinned Rawley for the championship.

Gronkowski is now officially a WWE champion.

While Gronkowski holds the belt, for now, he might not be able to hold on to the title long.

As its name implies, the 24/7 championship can be contested any time, anywhere, so Gronk will have to watch his back if he hopes to extend his title reign through the week.

