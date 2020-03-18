The coronavirus has forced WWE to play to empty arenas, leading to high drama, hilarious cuts to empty seats, and some must-see television in a world without sports

caption Stone Cold Steve Austin had to play to an empty room, but he somehow still managed to have the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand. source WWE / YouTube

WWE is operating its shows without fans due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

With audience participation such a critical part of what makes professional wrestling come to life, the results of this experiment are some of the most fascinating art that you’ll ever see on television.

On Twitter, fans have been loving the surreal experience of watching the biggest names in wrestling put their skills to the test without an audience to engage with.

Highlights so far include an eerily quiet showdown between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin attempting to get a “Hell Yeah” from a crowd of … nobody.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There is probably no form of live art that embodies the phrase “the show must go on,” quite like professional wrestling.

If the postal service is trusted to brave through snow, rain, heat, and gloom of night to deliver our mail, WWE embodies that same ethos to bring us sports entertainment.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced wrestling to make some drastic adjustments to its planned scheduled, canceling live in events in front of crowds for the foreseeable future, including their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

Instead of taking place in Tampa Bay in front of roughly 70,000 attendees, the show has been moved to the company’s performance center in Orlando, along with its other weekly programming.

Now through two shows without fans, the results have been surreal and rather delightful.

The chaos began on Friday, with former biggest-star-in-wrestling turned Hollywood superstar John Cena in the ring to confront Bray Wyatt, who over the past few months had been shown to have something of a split personality – one side of him a Mr. Rogers-esque host of a children’s show, the other performing as a demonic presence known only as “The Fiend” in the ring.

This might sound a bit out there for non-wrestling fans, but historically this is a pretty standard breakdown of good guy and bad guy.

Cena and Wyatt discussed their past, and what they respectively had in store for each other for their upcoming match at WrestleMania.

But with so much of the magic of wrestling brought by those watching in the audience, the showdown was pushed into the surreal. Bray Wyatt had no one to cheer or boo his critiques of Cena’s good guy image. Cena had no sympathetic eyes to look towards as Wyatt edged further and further into his terrifying persona.

The result was riveting.

Thoughts on this segment to an empty audience #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/rt5PmKt1py — TheOnlyLeageThereIs (@CanBeOnly1Leage) March 14, 2020

The dynamic also lent itself to its share of laughs. On Monday night, Stone Cold Steve Austin was set to return to Raw to celebrate March 16, or “3/16” – a catchphrase of his that became infamous in wrestling.

Normally, Stone Cold’s return to Raw would be a huge event for the live crowd, but instead, Austin played to row after row of empty seats. While wrestling is always an exchange between the performers in the ring and the fans in the crowd, this symbiotic relationship was even more dramatically illustrated by Austin, who was forced to repeatedly ask an empty room, “Gimme a ‘Hell yeah!'”

This is one million times weirder than any “sitcom without a laugh track” edit, and it’s what actually aired. Incredible pic.twitter.com/x7rml3PN7w — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 17, 2020

On Twitter, fans loved the admittedly odd performance.

Stone Cold is a national treasure — Kazeem Famuyide ???? (@Kazeem) March 17, 2020

It’s been so long since I’ve tweeted about wrestling but Stone Cold Steve Austin still has it, even with an empty stadium. One of the original S Tier entertainers. Beer cans, milk trucks, and getting hit by a limousine. All in the name of entertainment! pic.twitter.com/ot6qXl0Uev — Kristi Anderson (@CinderSlays) March 17, 2020

WWE airing their shows w/o a crowd because of the coronavirus has gave us quite possibly the greatest moment in wrestling history LMFAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/gaLgQ8HLkd — N (@HighForShirai) March 17, 2020

But the best segment of the audience-free WWE so far came from Edge, who just recently returned to the ring for the first time in nearly 10 years after what was thought to be a career-ending injury.

Edge is set to face off against his former tag-team partner Randy Orton at WrestleMania. It’s one of the most highly-anticipated matches on the card, and for five minutes, Edge stared down the barrel of the camera to give Orton a piece of his mind.

WWE is only two episodes into playing to empty crowds, and on Wednesday night, TNT’s All Elite Wrestling will have its first show under similar conditions. There is plenty of room for things to get weirder, and chances are both companies will only get more creative in dealing with their bizarre circumstances as the weeks go on.

With the entire sports world essentially on pause right now, those looking for a bit of live entertainment where anything can happen can still turn to wrestling.

Part physical exhibition, part theatre, and now part dadaism, few things on television are as compelling.

Read more:

7 NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, and one chart shows how quickly it could spread through the league

The list of athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus is growing daily

Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell says the ‘scariest part’ about testing positive for COVID-19 is not showing any symptoms

Powerful boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is considering moving into MMA but will only do so if he can dominate UFC

2 rising stars who could dominate boxing for the next decade are at war on Twitter, hyping a fight which cannot be made for months