A YouTuber pulled off an astonishing 70-step basketball trick shot, including skateboards, trampolines, and a ping-pong ball roller coaster

By
Barnaby Lane
-

YouTuber

caption
YouTuber "Creezy" has 142,000 subscribers.
source
YouTube/Creezy
  A YouTuber with 142,000 subscribers has executed an astonishing 70 step basketball trick shot, and is
  "Creezy" used skateboards, trampolines, and a ping-pong roller coaster in the trick he called "The Swish Machine."
  The video starts with Creezy sinking a very simple basketball shot on the drive outside his house, and ends deep in the woods behind the house with another basket.
  "This video was filmed in one take, meaning there are absolutely no hidden cuts or edits," said Creezy.
  "The machine took a month to build and another month to successfully work!"
  Watch the video below.
