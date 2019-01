source ESPN

Zion Williamson once again sent shock waves through the college basketball world.

On Saturday night, Williamson stole a ball at midcourt against Clemson and turned it into a nasty 360 dunk.

The dunk sent the Cameron Crazies and Dick Vitale into a frenzy.

Williamson is widely expected to be the first pick in the NBA Draft and appears to be ready for the NBA Dunk Contest.

Here is the video, via ESPN. Turn on the sound for Dick Vitale’s call: