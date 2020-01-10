Zion Williamson showed off how close he is to returning with a between-the-legs dunk

caption Zion Williamson Dunk. source ESPN

Former Duke sensation Zion Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft but is yet to play a regular-season game.

Williamson injured his knee during a preseason game and later had arthroscopic surgery.

The New Orleans Pelicans rookie appears to be close to making his debut by showing off how healthy his knee is.

During a shootaround at Madison Square Garden prior to a game against the New York Knicks, Williamson unleashed a between-the-legs dunk.

ESPN’s Doris Burke later said Williamson is expected to play in games “soon.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Here is the video, via ESPN.

Here is another view. Apparently the dunk comes at a cost for some of the staffers.