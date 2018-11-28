Zion Williamson once again dominated with a windmill dunk and a monstrous block in Duke’s blowout win over Indiana

Duke standout Zion Williamson continued his dominance on Tuesday night in a blowout win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

Williamson threw down possibly his best dunk of the year and added a huge block and an alley-oop to cap off his big night.

Despite huge expectations entering the season, Williamson has somehow exceeded the hype.

Zion Williamson was known as a walking highlight reel before he played one minute of college basketball, but since joining the Duke Blue Devils, he’s taken his dunks, blocks, and alley-oops to a new level on the national stage.

Williamson’s talents were on full display on Tuesday night in Duke’s 90-69 blowout win over the Indiana Hoosiers at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

It didn’t take long for Zion to get the crowd going, forcing his way through the lane to throw down a thundering dunk just minutes into the game. The Hoosiers knew almost immediately that they were in for a long night.

Zion Williamson forces about 10 business decisions every game.pic.twitter.com/UeILM2SNnv — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 28, 2018

It only got more humiliating from there.

Minutes later, Williamson stabbed away an Indiana pass near midcourt, leaving him with a wide open path to the basket. He made the most of the opportunity, performing a dunk contest-worthy windmill slam.

Zion really wants to tear the rim down ???? (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/bD3felEsuh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 28, 2018

As with so many of Williamson’s highlights, it only gets better with repeated viewings at numerous angles.

Zion had a dunk fest in Cameron ????pic.twitter.com/J24LKxZTuo — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 28, 2018

Zion’s dominance was apparent on the defensive end as well. In the second half, Williamson came across the court to send a thunderous block into the stands. For a moment, Williamson looked more fit for volleyball than basketball.

And to cap off the night, Williamson once again cleared the basket while leaping for an alley-oop.

IT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL TO JUMP THIS HIGH @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/lIgeFrYGob — Barstool Blue Devils (@BarstoolBDevils) November 28, 2018

Williamson finished the night with 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting. When you take a look at his shot chart, his success is unsurprising.

Every shot Zion made was from … really, really close to the bucket ???? pic.twitter.com/uCKtPlUBfE — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2018

Despite his sky-high expectations, Williamson has somehow exceeded them almost every time he’s taken the court for the Blue Devils. With Duke ranked third in the nation and off to a 5-1 start to the season, don’t be surprised if he saves his best work for March.