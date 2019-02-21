Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded and he injured a knee in first minute against North Carolina

- source
- ESPN
- Zion Williamson injured his knee just 33 seconds into Wednesday night’s highly anticipated game against rival North Carolina.
- Williamson tried to cut with the basketball and when he planted his left foot, the shoe exploded.
- The Duke freshman sensation immediately grabbed his left knee as he fell to the floor and later limped off the court.
- Williamson later was taken to the locker room for evaluation and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Here is the replay, via ESPN:
- Read more:
- We attended the NBA All-Star Weekend, basketball’s version of Super Bowl week – here’s what it’s like
- Nobody can agree on whether Antonio Brown’s new nickname is ‘Mr Big Chest’ or ‘Mr Big Checks’ and his video isn’t helping
- The 7 topics that dominated All-Star Weekend reveal that the most interesting races to watch don’t include the most important race in the NBA
- Zion Williamson explained why highlights of his jaw-dropping dunks used to upset him