Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded and he injured a knee in first minute against North Carolina

Zion Williamson injured his knee just 33 seconds into Wednesday night’s highly anticipated game against rival North Carolina.

Williamson tried to cut with the basketball and when he planted his left foot, the shoe exploded.

The Duke freshman sensation immediately grabbed his left knee as he fell to the floor and later limped off the court.

Williamson later was taken to the locker room for evaluation and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Here is the replay, via ESPN: