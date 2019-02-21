Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded and he injured a knee in first minute against North Carolina

Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
ESPN

  • Zion Williamson injured his knee just 33 seconds into Wednesday night’s highly anticipated game against rival North Carolina.
  • Williamson tried to cut with the basketball and when he planted his left foot, the shoe exploded.
  • The Duke freshman sensation immediately grabbed his left knee as he fell to the floor and later limped off the court.
  • Williamson later was taken to the locker room for evaluation and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Here is the replay, via ESPN: