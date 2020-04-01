20 artists and bands who have raised money for charity with stunning new versions of their songs performed in self-isolation

By
Josh Mcloughlin
-

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes paired up for a powerful version of

caption
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes paired up for a powerful version of “My Oh My.”
source
YouTube / FOX

Widespread bans on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 coronavirus may have forced artists to cancel tours and shows, but many have taken to streaming live performances from home, much to the delight of fans around the world.

Artists are using their talents to help fight the coronavirus, raising money for charities and health organizations that support the most vulnerable during the current crisis.

The iHeart Living Room Concert For America, presented by Fox and hosted by Elton John, raised nearly $8 million for coronavirus relief.

Fans and celebrities donated generously whilst enjoying live-streamed performances of hits by Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl, Mariah Carey, and many more on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the “Together At Home” virtual concert series, led by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, saw John Legend, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, and a host of other artists perform songs to fundraise for the World Health Organization and increase understanding of social distancing behaviours and the importance of collective action to beat the virus.

Billboard’s ongoing “Live At-Home” series has so far also seen artists including Josh Groban, JoJo, and Allie X perform live to raise money for charities Meals on Wheels America and My Friend’s Place.

Here are 20 artists who have recorded stunning new versions of their songs in self-isolation while raising money for good causes to help combat the global pandemic.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell teamed up for a raw and bluesy acoustic version of Eilish’s hit “Bad Guy” for the iHeart Living Room Concert For America.

source
YouTube / iHeartRadio

You can watch the performance as part of the full broadcast below:

Alicia Keys dedicated a spine-tingling version of “Underdog” to all the first responders and medical professionals risking their lives to keep us safe.

source
YouTube / FOX

Billie Joe Armstrong gave fans a sombre, pared-back version of Green Day anthem “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”

source
YouTube / FOX

The Backstreet Boys overcame social distancing with a collective, virtual rendition of “I Want It That Way.”

source
YouTube / FOX

Rock royalty Dave Grohl wowed viewers around the world with a powerful, stripped-back version of the Foo Fighters’ hit “My Hero,” dedicated to frontline health workers.

source
YouTube / FOX

At her home studio, Mariah Carey gave a jaw-dropping virtuoso rendition of “Always Be My Baby.”

source
YouTube / FOX

Sam Smith stunned viewers with an intimate A cappella version of “How Do You Sleep?”

source
YouTube / FOX

Demi Lovato sent chills around the world with a heart-rending version of “Skyscraper.”

source
YouTube / FOX

Grammy award-winner H.E.R gave a unique, acoustic performance of new song “Keep Holding On.”

source
YouTube / FOX

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes paired up for a powerful version of “My Oh My.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes paired up for a powerful version of

source
YouTube / FOX

Host Elton John joined in too, performing “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” from his home in LA.

source
YouTube / iHeartRadio

You can watch the performance as part of the full broadcast below:

Chris Martin led the way in the Together At Home series, responding to fan requests and performing Coldplay hits “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Trouble,” “Viva la Vida,” “Clocks,” and “Yellow.”

source
YouTube / Global Citizen

John Legend took to his piano to play “All of Me,” “Love’s In Need Of Love,” “Stay With You,” and “Everybody Knows,” as well as a stunning cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

source
YouTube / Global Citizen

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan delighted fans with acoustic versions of his smash hits “Slow Hands,” “Nice To Meet Ya,” and “This Town.”

source
YouTube / Global Citizen

French superstar Christine and the Queens performed hits including “Tilted,” “iT,” and “People I’ve Been Sad.”

source
YouTube / GlobalCitizen

OneRepublic appeared together, performing pared-down versions of their hits “Apologize,” “Counting Stars,” as well as Beyonce’s “Halo,” which was written by frontman Ryan Tedder.

source
YouTube / GlobalCitizen

Jack Johnson wowed fans who tuned in to hear acoustic performances of some of his biggest hits, including “Home,” “Banana Pancakes,” and “Do You Remember?”

source
YouTube / Global Citizen

Josh Groban performed an intimate version of his hit cover “You Raise Me Up” as part of Billboard’s ongoing “Live At-Home” series.

source
Facebook / Billboard

You can watch the performance here.

JoJo gave stunning, back-to-basics renditions of her hits “Somebody Else,” “Man,” and “Say So.”

source
Facebook / Billboard

You can watch the performance here.

Allie X amazed fans by performing haunting versions of “Love Me Wrong,” “Susie Save Your Love,” and “Devil I Know.”

source
Facebook / Billboard

You can watch the performance here.