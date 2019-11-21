Videos show dramatic arrests of 1,000 people allegedly behind Malaysia’s largest Chinese-run online scam syndicate

Malaysia’s Immigration Department has arrested close to 1,000 people allegedly involved in the largest online scam syndicate run by Chinese nationals in Malaysia, Bernama has reported.

The dramatic arrests were caught on video by witnesses in the Cyberjaya area on Wednesday (Nov 20).

In one of the videos posted online, a large group of people can be see running onto the road in scattered directions.

In another, a group of people can be seen running in a carpark as a uniformed officer subdues one man who struggles to break free.

The Immigration Department also posted photos of the raid on its Facebook page, and said a press conference on the operation would be held on Thursday.

