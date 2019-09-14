Viking Cruises is trying to set a record for the world’s longest cruise with a 245-day journey that costs over $90,000 per person. Here’s what the ship it’s using looks like.

caption Viking Cruises’ Viking Sun cruise ship. source Viking Cruises

Viking Cruises is attempting to set the record for the world’s longest continuous passenger cruise with its Viking Sun ship.

Its “ultimate world cruise,” which set sail on August 31 from London, will spend a total of 245 days visiting 51 countries across six continents.

Destinations include Brazil, Vietnam, and Tasmania.

The ship will return to London next year.

The cruise line is using its Viking Sun ship for the record attempt.

Here’s what it looks like:

The cruise set sail from London on August 31.

source Viking Cruises

It will last for 245 days and return to London next year.

source Viking Cruises

The cruise will stop in 111 ports in 51 countries.

source Viking Cruises

Destinations include Brazil, Vietnam, and Tasmania.

source Viking Cruises

It will be the longest continuous passenger cruise, according to Viking.

source Viking Cruises

Tickets started at over $90,000 per person, according to Viking’s website.

source Viking Cruises

Business-class plane tickets were included with reservations for the record-seeking cruise.

source Viking Cruises

The Viking Sun debuted in 2017.

source Viking Cruises

The ship has room for 930 passengers.

source Viking Cruises

This is the “deluxe veranda” stateroom.

source Viking Cruises

All passengers get free Wi-Fi.

source Viking Cruises

The “explorer” suite has a veranda.

source Viking Cruises

Passengers can eat at several of the ship’s restaurants.

source Viking Cruises

Or they can order room service, which is available 24 hours per day.

source Viking Cruises

The ship has an infinity pool.

source Viking Cruises

This is what the ship’s spa looks like.

source Viking Cruises

The spa has what Viking calls a “snow grotto,” which is set to a below-freezing temperature.

source Viking Cruises

According to Viking’s website, cruises on the Viking Sun start at $2,199 per person.

source Viking Cruises

And some cruises start at nearly $60,000 per person.

source Viking Cruises

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.