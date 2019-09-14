Viking Cruises is trying to set a record for the world’s longest cruise with a 245-day journey that costs over $90,000 per person. Here’s what the ship it’s using looks like.

- source
- Viking Cruises
- Viking Cruises is attempting to set the record for the world’s longest continuous passenger cruise with its Viking Sun ship.
- Its “ultimate world cruise,” which set sail on August 31 from London, will spend a total of 245 days visiting 51 countries across six continents.
- Destinations include Brazil, Vietnam, and Tasmania.
- The ship will return to London next year.
The cruise line is using its Viking Sun ship for the record attempt.
Here’s what it looks like:
The cruise set sail from London on August 31.
It will last for 245 days and return to London next year.
The cruise will stop in 111 ports in 51 countries.
Destinations include Brazil, Vietnam, and Tasmania.
It will be the longest continuous passenger cruise, according to Viking.
Tickets started at over $90,000 per person, according to Viking’s website.
Business-class plane tickets were included with reservations for the record-seeking cruise.
The Viking Sun debuted in 2017.
The ship has room for 930 passengers.
This is the “deluxe veranda” stateroom.
All passengers get free Wi-Fi.
The “explorer” suite has a veranda.
Passengers can eat at several of the ship’s restaurants.
Or they can order room service, which is available 24 hours per day.
The ship has an infinity pool.
This is what the ship’s spa looks like.
The spa has what Viking calls a “snow grotto,” which is set to a below-freezing temperature.
According to Viking’s website, cruises on the Viking Sun start at $2,199 per person.
And some cruises start at nearly $60,000 per person.
