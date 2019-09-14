Viking Cruises is trying to set a record for the world’s longest cruise with a 245-day journey that costs over $90,000 per person. Here’s what the ship it’s using looks like.

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
Viking Cruises' Viking Sun cruise ship.

Viking Cruises’ Viking Sun cruise ship.
Viking Cruises

  • Viking Cruises is attempting to set the record for the world’s longest continuous passenger cruise with its Viking Sun ship.
  • Its “ultimate world cruise,” which set sail on August 31 from London, will spend a total of 245 days visiting 51 countries across six continents.
  • Destinations include Brazil, Vietnam, and Tasmania.
  • The ship will return to London next year.
Viking Cruises is attempting to set the record for the world’s longest continuous passenger cruise.

Its “ultimate world cruise,” which set sail on August 31 from London, will spend a total of 245 days visiting 51 countries across six continents. Tickets for the cruise cost over $90,000 per person.

The cruise line is using its Viking Sun ship for the record attempt.

Here’s what it looks like:

The cruise set sail from London on August 31.

Viking Cruises

It will last for 245 days and return to London next year.

Viking Cruises

The cruise will stop in 111 ports in 51 countries.

Viking Cruises

Destinations include Brazil, Vietnam, and Tasmania.

Viking Cruises

It will be the longest continuous passenger cruise, according to Viking.

Viking Cruises

Tickets started at over $90,000 per person, according to Viking’s website.

Viking Cruises

Business-class plane tickets were included with reservations for the record-seeking cruise.

Viking Cruises

The Viking Sun debuted in 2017.

Viking Cruises

The ship has room for 930 passengers.

Viking Cruises

This is the “deluxe veranda” stateroom.

Viking Cruises

All passengers get free Wi-Fi.

Viking Cruises

The “explorer” suite has a veranda.

Viking Cruises

Passengers can eat at several of the ship’s restaurants.

Viking Cruises

Or they can order room service, which is available 24 hours per day.

Viking Cruises

The ship has an infinity pool.

Viking Cruises' Viking Sun cruise ship.

Viking Cruises

This is what the ship’s spa looks like.

Viking Cruises

The spa has what Viking calls a “snow grotto,” which is set to a below-freezing temperature.

Viking Cruises

According to Viking’s website, cruises on the Viking Sun start at $2,199 per person.

Viking Cruises

And some cruises start at nearly $60,000 per person.

Viking Cruises

Have you worked on a cruise ship? Do you have a story to share? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.