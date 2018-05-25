source Marvel Comics

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to join the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel as the villain Mysterio. That’s great news, but there are plenty of other villains, both for Spider-Man and beyond, that could be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We’ve thought about the superheroes that should be introduced after the fourth “Avengers” movie next year, but villains are an integral part of the MCU as well – or at least they should be.

The franchise didn’t really start hitting its stride with villains until recently. Vulture in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Hela in “Thor: Ragnarok,” Killmonger in “Black Panther,” and Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” were all compelling villains who proved how engaging a well-written bad guy could be.

We’re hopeful that the MCU can continue this trend going forward. The Disney-Fox deal could open up a world of possibilities with Fantastic Four and X-Men villains, and set the stage for franchise-altering events similar to “Infinity War.”

Below are 11 villains who should be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Annihilus

Enemy of: The Fantastic Four

Annihilus, the ruler of Marvel’s “Negative Zone,” is just one of many villains who could be introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe if the Disney-Fox deal is finalized, and one of many who would factor into a potential cosmic war reminiscent of the “Annihilation” storyline. This storyline pits Marvel’s space-based characters against each other in all-out war. The Fantastic Four first discovered the Negative Zone, which has put them in frequent conflict with Annihilus, who often tries to invade Earth but is thwarted.

Chameleon

Enemy of: Spider-Man

Chameleon, who poses as other individuals to commit crimes, was the first villain Spider-Man encountered way back in 1963, so it’s a wonder he hasn’t made his big screen debut yet. Maybe it’s because he’s not as “cinematic” as the likes of Doctor Octopus or Lizard, but in the comics he is the brother of another Spider-Man foe, Kraven the Hunter, which could make for an interesting dynamic in a third MCU Spider-Man movie.

Doctor Doom

Enemy of: The Fantastic Four

Doom, the leader of the fictional nation Latveria, would not only be the main enemy of the MCU’s Fantastic Four, but could be a worthy enemy for the entire MCU. Perhaps the problem with the “Fantastic Four” movies is that Doom is too formidable of a villain and too complex of a character to be confined to only them. But imagine Doom, a master of sorcery, going toe-to-toe with Doctor Strange, the Sorcer Supreme, and his purpose becomes more clear.

Galactus

Enemy of: The Fantastic Four (and everyone else)

Galactus has been a primary foe of the Fantastic Four, but, like Thanos, he could pose a threat for the entire MCU as a planet-devouring entity. He was depicted in “Fantast Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” as a dust cloud or something, so he could definitely benefit from an interpretation that redeems him. Galactus’ motives are simple, but he’s all-powerful: he’s a cosmic force whose purpose is to consume planets.

Kang the Conqueror

Enemy of: The Avengers

If “Avengers 4” is the end of this era of the MCU, that doesn’t mean Kang couldn’t show up still. There’s still a chance for more Avengers movies, and as a time-traveler, it wouldn’t be a stretch for him to show up at any time. In the comics, Kang is from the 30th century and travels back in time using technology created by Doctor Doom, which would make for an interesting dynamic in the MCU if both are ever introduced.

Kraven the Hunter

Enemy of: Spider-Man

As mentioned, Kraven is the brother of the Chameleon, but that isn’t what makes him interesting. The character is most recognized for a classic Spider-Man story called “Kraven’s Last Hunt” in which Kraven tranquilizes Spider-Man and buries him alive. He then impersonates Spider-Man and attacks criminals with brutal force. When Spider-Man returns, Kraven commits suicide by shooting himself. Maybe that would be a bit too dark for an MCU movie, but the story could be altered for a larger audience while still depicting Kraven as a complex villain.

The Leader

Enemy of: The Hulk

The Leader, whose “brains over brawn” philosophy regularly puts him at odds with the Hulk, was teased in the 2008 MCU movie “The Incredible Hulk.” Samuel Sterns, played by Tim Blake Nelson, is exposed to radioactive blood in an open wound in his head which begins to enlarge his head. But that’s the last we saw of him. While he’s technically been introduced to the MCU, the true Leader has yet to show himself.

Magneto

Enemy of: The X-Men

If Marvel decides to introduce the X-Men to the MCU if the Disney-Fox deal is finalized, then it’s a no-brainer to include the team’s greatest nemesis, the mutant master of magnetism, Magneto – if Marvel can do something unique with him. We’ve already seen two interpretations of Magento in the X-Men franchise (Ian McKellen in the original movies, and Michael Fassbender in the prequel films), but as a character with a rich history in the comic books, it shouldn’t be that hard to take Magneto in a new direction.

Norman Osborn

Enemy of: Spider-Man

Norman Osborn is Spider-Man’s greatest foe, The Green Goblin. The Osborns have been a thorn in Spider-Man’s side in two interpretations of the character already – Sam Raimi’s original trilogy and Marc Webb’s reboot. Now that Spider-Man is part of the MCU, Marvel probably doesn’t want to rehash tired conflicts. But Norman Osborn has grown to be much more than the Green Goblin in recent years in the comics, and he could pose a threat for the MCU as a whole.

Super-Skrull

Enemy of: The Fantastic Four

The “Captain Marvel” movie next year finds two alien races at war with one another. We know one is the Kree, which has already been introduced to the MCU. The other is most likely the Skrulls, a shape-shifting alien race. The Super-Skrull is a prominent adversary of the Fantastic Four and can mimic all of their powers. Introducing the Super-Skrull, and the Skrulls in general, opens up the possibility for the MCU to build to events seen in the comic books, such as “Annihilation” and “Secret Invasion.” The latter story reveals that the Skrulls have been posing as some Marvel characters for decades.

Taskmaster

Enemy of: The Avengers

Taskmaster has the ability to mimic the reflexes and fighting style of enhanced or highly skilled humans (for example, he could be just as good with a shield as Captain America or with a bow-and-arrow as Hawkeye). Look at him: he just looks too cool to not be in a movie.