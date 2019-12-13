VinAI Announces Scientific Research at the World’s No.1 Conference on Artificial Intelligence – NeurIPS 2019

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 13 December 2019 – VinAI Research (directly under Vingroup) has just announced the first two scientific research results at NeurIPS – the world’s No. 1 conference on artificial intelligence in Canada. The event not only marks VinAI in the world technology community, but also shows the transformation of Vingroup into a leading technology corporation, gradually integrating with the global technology peak.









Dr Bui Hai Hung,Director of VinAI Research, makes a speech at NeuIPS 2019





NeurIPS 2019 (Neural Information Processing Systems – The annual international conference on artificial neural network information processing systems) will take place on December 8-14, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. This is the largest AI summit in the year. This year’s conference has a total of more than 1,400 articles accepted, out of a total of more than 6,700 articles submitted. Google, Google Brain and Google Deepmind have the highest number of articles accepted. MIT University has the highest second number of articles accepted, that is followed by Stanford University, Microsoft Research, and other entities. With 2 articles from VinAI, this is the first time Vietnam has articles published at an international conference like NeurIPS.









Dr Yasin Abbasi Yadkori, the author of VinAI scientific reseaches

which are presented at NeurIPS 2019





VinAI’s research articles published at NeurIPS focuses on making optimal decisions in an online interactive environment. Decisions that made will interact with the environment and directly affect future system data. For example, when shopping online, the search engines can not only give suggestions according to customer habits, but also bring a new experience as desired. This feature is currently not available in the market. Besides, these research articles also have many applications for real-world sequential decision making, such as web advertising, making suggestions, making recommendations, digital marketing, adjusting super parameters of machine learning algorithms, etc.





For the scientific research to be published at the event, researchers must not only bring new ideas but also meet research requirements that are practically applicable. Every year, only 20% of the submitted research articles “pass” the rigorous evaluations from the jury, which is the world’s leading council of scientists.





In addition to announcing scientific research projects at the world’s No. 1 event on artificial intelligence, VinAI also has a display space to help people have a comprehensive view of the research and working environment at VinAI. At the same time, participants can also directly experience the high-tech products of the Vingroup ecosystem.





“We are happy to make the world aware of AI in Vietnam. In the coming time, we will continue to gather Vietnamese scientists and international experts with reputation in this industry to be able to embark on researching AI problems in Vietnam. At the same time, we will cooperate with the world’s leading research institutes and technology universities to create a network of exchanges and research for the purpose of gradually bring the world’s AI closer to Vietnam”, said Dr. Bui Hai Hung (Director of VinAI Research) about this event.





Founded on April 17, 2019, after 8 months of establishment, VinAI has built a core force of leading experts (3 people from Silicon Valley, USA; 3 people have ever received International Mathematics Prizes). Many VinAI experts have worked for technology corporations such as Amazon, Adobe Research. VinAI Research also has a program to nurture young Vietnamese talents for AI (AI Residency), with 20 trainees.





With this announcement, the world artificial intelligence research community has found that Vietnam also has top-notch, high-quality scientific studies. VinAI has officially brought Vietnam out of the “white zone” of AI, while contributing to the motivation for Vietnamese scientists to make excellent researches.