Jussie Smollett has been arrested on charges of falsely filing a police report — and is the latest in a long line of celebrities whose mug shots ended up online

caption Actor Jussie Smollett, 36, appears in a booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department in Chicago, Illinois on February 21, 2019. source Courtesy Chicago Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Celebrity mug shots often make their way online.

Jussie Smollett‘s mug shot was just released by the Chicago police department.

Stars including Armie Hammer and Lindsay Lohan have all had mug shots end up online.

Jussie Smollett’s mug shot becomes the latest in a long list of Hollywood celebrities who have had their post-arrest photos taken and shared on the internet.

“Empire” actor Smollett was arrested on charges of filing a false police report and felony disorderly conduct Thursday after turning himself in.

Smollett reported that two men attacked him and shouted homophobic and racist slurs in Chicago in January. Police initially arrested two brothers in connection with the case but let them go because they were no longer suspects.

He could face up to three years in prison.

The resulting photo is the latest addition to a vast trove of celebrity mug shots. See some of them below.

Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in 2018.

caption Vince Vaughn’s 2018 mug shot. source Manhattan Beach Police Department

The “Wedding Crashers” actor, 48, was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence at Manhattan Beach, Los Angeles in 2018, TMZ reported.

Vaughn and an unidentified male passenger refused to cooperate with the police and didn’t get out of the car when first asked, unnamed police sources told the gossip site.

Sergeant Tim Zins, a spokesman for the Manhattan Beach Police Department, told CNN Vaughn wasn’t “fighting with officers, but more of delaying the investigation.”

That wasn’t Vaughn’s first run-in with the police. He was arrested after a fight outside the Firebelly Lounge bar in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2001.

source New Hanover County Police

Vaughn was released shortly after his arrest after posting bail.

Justin Bieber was pictured smiling in his mugshot in 2014, after the then-19-year-old was arrested on charges related to drag-racing through Miami Beach in a Lamborghini, cursing at police, and admitting to taking drugs and alcohol.

source Miami Beach Police

The singer posted a $2,500 bond and was released about an hour after his court appearance.

Source: NBC 6 Miami

Lindsay Lohan posted for this mugshot in March 2013 — likely her sixth. Santa Monica police released this photo after the “Parent Trap” actress pleaded no contest — or didn’t deny the charge — to charges of reckless driving and lying to police.

source Santa Monica Police Department

She has been arrested at least four times. She has also been jailed at least six times, and put under house arrest for 35 days in 2011.

Armie Hammer was arrested in November 2011 on marijuana possession charges. The “Call Me by Your Name” actor shared his mugshot in an Instagram post.

caption Armie Hammer posted his mug shot. source Armie Hammer/Instagram

This photo shows Robert Downey Jr in August 1999, while serving time on a drug conviction. The “Iron Man” star was found with cocaine, heroin, and a pistol in his car while he was speeding in three years earlier.

source California Department of Corrections

Downey Jr, who has had a history of drug use, was arrested two more times after that mugshot was taken: Once in 2000 over drug possession, and another time in 2001 for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

In 2015, the actor was pardoned by California Governor Jerry Brown for the 1996 charge. Brown said Downey Jr had shown that he “lived an honest and upright life, exhibited good moral character, and conducted himself as a law-abiding citizen.”

Source: BBC, LA Times, The Daily Mail

Shailene Woodley, an actress from “Big Little Lies”, was arrested for alleged trespassing after protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in Sioux County, North Dakota, in 2016.

source Morton County Sheriff

Woodley later told Stephen Colbert: “I wish I had known that this was going to be as public as it was. I would have made a [tough] face.

“I feel like I’m just looking at the person like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?'”

Jay Z was arrested in December 1999 and charged with stabbing a record executive at a party in Manhattan. He pleaded guilty in 2001.

source The Smoking Gun

Source: MTV

Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in May 2017. The golfer said his arrest was due to an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

source Bradd Jaffy/Twitter

He was found with Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC in his system.

Source: Business Insider, ESPN

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in July 2017 and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction after a stranger reportedly refused to give him a cigarette.

source Savannah Police

The actor has been arrested at least five times, and has openly discussed his run-ins with the police in the past.

Source: Page Six