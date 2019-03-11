Vindobonum Finance B.V. Starts to Hold Fixed Income Investor Meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore, Vienna, Zurich, Geneva and London

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 11 March 2019 – Vindobonum Finance B.V. (the “Issuer“) and Ceviz Sırtı Gayrimenkul Yatırımcılığı İnşaat Taahhüt Turizm A.Ş. as part of Capital Partners Ltd., and together with its fully consolidated subsidiaries (the “Group“), has mandated BMI International Europe Limited as Sole Placement Agent to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore, Vienna, Zurich, Geneva and London, commencing on 12 March 2019.

The road show will start in Hong Kong on the 12th and Singapore on 14th, followed by the European part in Vienna on the 18th, in Zurich on 19th, Geneva on 20th, and finishing in London on 21st-22nd.

A proposed Regulation S only offering of Euro-denominated fixed rate guaranteed and secured notes (the “Notes“) of the Issuer may follow, subject to market conditions and investors’ interest.

