VinFast Completes The First Trial Production Of Lux SUV

VIETNAM, HANOI – Media OutReach – 11 March 2019 – On March 6 in the northern city of Hải Phòng, the first VinFast Lux SA2.0 car rolled off the assembly line, marking the success of the “made in Vietnam” commercial automobile production test.





The Lux SA2.0 vehicle has a beautiful design and powerful performance.





It is equipped with a turbo-charged DOHC 2.0L four-cylinder engine, with a capacity of 228hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm. The gearbox on the car is a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and it has a two-axle vehicle drivetrain capable of providing torque to all its wheels simultaneously with top safety features such as front radiator disc brakes, rear disc brakes, an ABS system, electronic stability control systems and parking assist sensors.





This is the most modern car production cycle in the world. The first prominent step is the engine assembly line, capable of automatically manufacturing the body, machine face cover, plating cylinder and crankshaft machining. The second outstanding item in the closed production cycle is the paint workshop with its modern machinery and equipment using automation technology from Durr Group (Germany).





The modern stamping and welding workshops are automated with up to 1,200 robots. VinFast is now the first automaker in Việt Nam with the ability to do self-stamping and welding at an international-standard quality.





The entire cycle is connected via automatic conveyor belts and managed by the Siemens Manufacturing Execution System.





Lê Thị Thu Thủy, Vice President of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, said: “We are on the right track and are always consistent with the goal of creating high-class products, contributing to bringing Vietnamese brand to an international level and joining hands with domestic enterprises to promote the industry in general and automobile production in particular.”





The first cars of the trial production phase will be transferred to many countries such as Austria, Australia and South Korea to verify the quality.





It is expected that the first VinFast Fadil and VinFast Lux vehicles will be handed over to customers in the second and third quarter of this year, respectively.

About VinFast

VinFast has closely co-operated with hundreds of various partners and suppliers in Việt Nam and aboard. The Company has reached important co-operation agreements with leading names such as BMW, General Motors, Magna Steyr, AVL, Bosch, Siemens, Pininfarina, Ital Design, GROB-WERKE, Eisenmann, Schuler, Durr, ABB, FFT and EBZ.