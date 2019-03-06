VinFast Launches Limited Edition Lux SUV in Switzerland

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 6 March 2019 – VinFast will introduce its first luxury SUV at the Geneva Motor Show 2019 in Switzerland from March 7-17. Equipped with the powerful 6.2-litre V8 and outstanding interior and exterior upgrades, the newly-launched VinFast Lux V8 has quickly attracted the attention of international experts and media.

VinFast Lux V8 was developed from the prototype of the Lux SUV SA2.0, but surpasses the original both in appearance and specifications. The most prominent in the special version VinFast Lux V8 is a powerful V8 engine block. With eight V-shaped cylinders, 455 horsepower and maximum torque of 624 Nm, the VinFast Lux V8 can reach a maximum speed of 300km per hour.

In terms of design, the exhibited VinFast Lux V8 car has luxurious black bodywork combined with carbon-coated silver detail, bringing a classy appearance and power to users. It also features 22-inch sports tires, splint lines on the body and high-grade carbon on the roof and bonnet, which all create a feeling of both sport and elegance.

The interior has also been raised to a new level, with premium suede and carbon fibre compound. The interior is crafted entirely by the world’s leading artisans.

To emphasise the elegance and originality of the VinFast Lux V8, the chassis of the special edition has been carefully calibrated to provide maximum comfort for passengers.

Design director of VinFast David Lyon said “The VinFast Lux V8 is the perfect combination between performance of driving a racing car and superior luxury. Owners can relax in the back seat, while satisfying driving passion when behind the wheel”.

The VinFast Lux V8 not only provides a great experience and excitement for the driver but also inspires Magna, an automobile production consultancy partner of VinFast. Magna engineers have invested a lot of effort and enthusiasm to produce this perfect special edition. That is why Magna, which is the world’s No. 1 original equipment manufacturer and partner of leading automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Aston Martin, Jaguar and Audi, has decided to choose the VinFast Lux V8 to display at its booth at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

The VinFast Lux V8 will be manufactured in a limited edition and is only available from 2020.

VinFast is a brand by Vingroup. The group has businesses in property, hospitality, entertainment, retail, healthcare, education, agriculture, automobiles and smartphone production.