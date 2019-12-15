Vingroup Launches 5 First Smart TV Models

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 15 December 2019 – On December 14, 2019, Vinsmart Research and Manufacture Joint Stock Company (Vingroup member) officially launches its five first smart TV models. By using the copyrighted Android TV operating system from Google, Vsmart TVs not only bring outstanding experiences in their price range, but also aim to become a device controlling smart electronic products in your home (SmartHome).









The five Vsmart TV models are produced at a modern factory complex in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park. In the first generation, Vsmart TVs are divided into two main lines to flexibly meet the needs of consumers, including the high-end KE product line with an ultra-thin screen border and three-sided edge-to-edge metal design, while the KD product line retains the edge-to-edge style but is more balanced in terms of design and optimisation for visual and content experience.





With a contemporary design style, Vsmart TVs will be sized from 43 to 55 inches and designed with 4K resolution quality, HDR10 support, Dolby audio and other features optimised for Vietnamese people.





The highlight of Vsmart TVs is the use of the copyrighted Android operating system directly from Google, providing attractive features such as Google Music, Google Play Games and the possibility of installing more than 5,000 applications on the Google Play store. Simultaneously, Vsmart will integrate a YouTube button on the remote control, opening up a rich, diverse and highly customisable entertainment world and information for users.





Besides, VinSmart also works with domestic partners such as FPT Play, VTV, THVL and FILM + to bring interesting content to users.





Each Vsmart TV model will be equipped with smart virtual assistants like Google Assistant for users to command the TV in Vietnamese, supporting all northern, central and southern Vietnamese voices. In the future, with smarter features of Google and through the focus on Product Research and Development, Vsmart TV will not only be a pure audio-visual device but will play a central role among your home devices, enabling the control and switching on/off of smart home devices (SmartHome) within Vingroup’s product ecosystem.





Regarding hardware, Vsmart TV models are manufactured in an environment with standard air cleanliness and humidity to ensure the machines always operate with the highest accuracy, high stability and low error rate. VinSmart also works with the world’s leading chipset vendors to design PCBs (printed circuit boards), and to produce components itself.





All products are subjected to 16 automatic tests, including 12 fully automated tests, covering all TV functions to ensure each product meets the strictest quality standards.





The five Vsmart TV models are priced from VND8.69 million to VND16.99 million and are widely distributed in major electronics retail systems and e-commerce sites nationwide. Customers who buy Vsmart TVs will enjoy a superior electronic warranty with a period of two years.





Price list and product specifications:

Product Price 1 TV 43″ 4K HDR KD6600 8,69 million VND 2 TV 50″ 4K HDR KD6800 10,69 million VND 3 TV 55″ 4K HDR KD6800 12,49 million VND 4 TV 49″ 4K HDR KE8100 13,99 million VND 5 TV 55″ 4K HDR KE8500 16,99 million VND

Regarding this event, Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairman of Vingroup cum General Director of Vinsmart Research and Manufacture Joint Stock Company, said: “Following smartphone product lines, VinSmart has continued to research and manufacture smart TVs focusing on design and user experience, bringing a more interesting and smarter life for Vietnamese people.”





References :

VinSmart is a member company of Vingroup — Viet Nam’s largest multidisciplinary private economic group. Vinsmart Research and Manufacture Joint Stock Company was founded in June 2018, with the mission of becoming a global technology company, creating high-quality electronic products and smart technologies, applying AI and connecting with devices on IoT platforms. The mainstream products of the company are smart and IoT (Internet of Things) electronic devices such as smartphones, smart TVs and SmartHome devices.



