Vingroup to Award 1,100 Fully Funded Science and Technology Scholarships for Overseas Study for Master’s and Doctoral Degrees

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 6 March 2019 – Vingroup has just announced “the Science and Technology Scholarship Program for Overseas Study for Master’s and Doctoral Degrees” for talented Vietnamese. The Program will be implemented for a duration of 11 years (from 2019 to 2030), awarding 1,100 fully funded scholarships to Vietnamese to study in countries with leading science and technology, such as the United States of America, Russia, France, Australia, Israel, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.





“The Science and Technology Scholarship Program for Overseas Study for Master’s and Doctoral Degrees” (the Program) is a component of the Science and Technology Resources Development Project of Vingroup.





The mission of the Program is to find talented Vietnamese to mentor and develop them further and provide them with rewarding opportunities so that they have the ability to lead and advance science and technology in Vietnam in the future.





Around 20 fields of study are given priority and include the following: artificial intelligence (AI), big data, machine learning, cloud computing, information security, cryptology, control and automation engineering, renewable energy, product design, robotics, mechatronics engineering, cell biology, and genetics, etc…





The Program has also identified a list of 50 target universities to send the scholarship recipients to pursue their graduate degree programs, such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cornell University, and the University of Pennsylvania — the United States; the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) — Singapore; Australian National University (ANU) — Australia; the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) — South Korea; the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology — Israel; the University of Tokyo — Japan; Lomonosov Moscow State University — Russia; and the University of Limoges — France.





Ms. Le Mai Lan, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Executive Director of the VinUniversity Project, said: “The prioritized fields of study that have been selected for the Scholarship Program all belong to the key areas that can make a breakthrough for the science and technology development of Vietnam as well as of Vingroup. We strongly believe that the Program will contribute to creating generations of high-quality Vietnamese talents, positioning Vietnam better in the world’s technology map and heading towards global competition.”





Details on the scholarship selection criteria and application timelines will be published at the website: www.vinuni.edu.vn.





Vingroup has businesses in property, hospitality, entertainment, retail, healthcare, education, agriculture, automobiles and smartphone production.