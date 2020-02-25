Vinpearl Announced Its Strategies to Expand International Markets and Aviation Cooperation

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 25 February 2020 – On February 20, 2020, Vinpearl JSC announced its strategies to expand international markets to many countries and regions in addition to comprehensive cooperation with domestic airlines and provide premium travel service packages. Its strategic goal is to contribute to the growth in number of domestic and international visitors to Vinpearl system in particular and to Vietnam in general.





According to this plan, Vinpearl will establish its representative offices in strategic markets to promote tourism products and develop business directly. The first markets to be deployed in this plan include: Russia, Australia, Japan, South Korea and China. Other potential regions such as Europe, the US, Canada and Southeast Asian countries, etc., are also included in the its strategy for diversification of the tourist markets and expansion of Vinpearl brand’s global influence in 2020.

In particular, Vinpearl Travel Russia (a member of Vinpearl JSC) will officially open the sale of air-travel service packages from Moscow to Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa province, Vietnam) from February 20, 2020. Vinpearl will market to Russian travelers its premium all-in-one travel services in Vietnam including: flights, resort travel – entertainment, sightseeing and insurance services, etc. Vinpearl also chooses to combine with the most prestigious partners to ensure world-class 5-star service standards for travelers such as Vietnam Airlines as its flight partner and Ingosstrakh – one of the largest insurance companies in Russia as its insurance partner.

In its comprehensive strategy with airlines, Vinpearl cooperates with domestic airlines to provide domestic and international flights to destinations with Vinpearl resort and entertainment facilities in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Nang and South Hoi An.

In Vietnam, Vinpearl is reaching agreements on launching a comprehensive cooperation program with domestic airlines to introduce the most diverse all-in-one vacation packages on the current market. Specifically, Vinpearl and its partners will provide domestic flight – resort – entertainment services from major cities to Vinpearl and between destinations within Vinpearl network in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Nang and South Hoi An, etc. This strategy will bring visitors many service and destination options that suit their needs and interests while ensuring affordability.

Particularly for the Russian market, Vinpearl and its flight partner – Vietnam Airlines will open 8 recurring routes to connect 4 cities of Russia including Moscow, Vladivostok, Novosibirsk and Ekaterinburg with Nha Trang and Phu Quoc – the two largest tourist destinations in Vietnam. Vietnam Airlines is expected to operate at least 168 flights per year, serving 50,000 Russian passengers to Vietnam with separate travel service packages. The first flight from Moscow (Russia) to Nha Trang will depart on March 12, 2020.

Vinpearl’s initiative in diversifying services and products besides expanding international tourism market share and strengthening cooperation links to attract international and domestic tourists will not only increase its competitiveness but also enable it to meet the increasing demands of the market, providing perfect all-in-one services and contributing to create momentum for recovery and strong development of Vietnam’s tourism industry.

Currently, Vinpearl is the largest resort-entertainment service system in Vietnam with 45 facilities in 17 provinces and cities, including 35 hotels with a total capacity of more than 17,200 hotel rooms and villas; 4 amusement parks, 2 Vinpearl Safari animal care and conservation parks and 4 golf courses, etc.



