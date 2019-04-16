Vinpearl Becomes a Pioneer Applying Face Recognition Technology in Tourism and Hotel Industry in Vietnam

HA NOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 April 2019 – Vinpearl on April 15th officially became the first resort, hotel and entertainment system in Vietnam to apply facial recognition technology based on artificial intelligence (AI). The technology has been applied to help customers have new experiences such as opening the door automatically, checking in within 3 seconds or paying for services, all with a simple smile.





In the first phase, the application of facial recognition has been implemented at Vinpearl Nha Trang and features check-in and check-out options at Vinpearl Land entertainment areas and restaurants. This technology identifies and authenticates customers’ identities accurately and quickly through observation devices without other control procedures.





The technology at Vinpearl possesses 5 pre-eminent advantages: SPEED – identification within one second, large data processing system with MILLIONS of faces, DYNAMIC security warnings in real time, PRECISION – almost 100 per cent and CONFIDENTIAL customer information at the highest level.





With the combination of Vinpearl’s 5-star services and the new technology, visitors will enjoy three unprecedented experiences: check-in for the whole family at the same time, passing through automatic gates and using personal privileges with the highest privacy. The features of this technology help visitors minimise the waiting time for procedures and the process of moving between Vinpearl’s internal areas. In particular, when using privileged services in buffet restaurants and private games areas … visitors do not need to bring their room cards.





All 43 Vinpearls nationwide will apply the new technology in the future to help customers feel comfortable at check-in desks.





Being the first resort, hotel and entertainment system in Vietnam to apply AI in operation and management, Vinpearl has created a breakthrough for the country’s tourism and hotel industry.





This is also Vingroup’s strategic orientation toward a multi-utility service ecosystem with high technology and AI application, contributing to bringing Vietnam to a worthy position in the world’s technology and service map./.





Face Recognition: is a works by comparing a digital image or video frame with a face stored in a database; find and connect facial features and some other biometric factors to show if the results match.





Face Recognition or Face ID is popular on Facebook’s system to create a personal tagging feature on digital photos. Apple technology company has applied the technology to upgrade security, unlocking phones from Iphone X generation onwards in 2018.