This tiny home was created from a vintage converted Airstream trailer and is named ‘Loretta’

Timeless Travel Trailers converted an Airstream Motorhome into a tiny home on wheels named “Loretta.”

The trailer, designed to look like a city home, was created for a New York family of six.

Timeless Travel Trailers converted an Airstream Motorhome into an urban and luxurious tiny home on wheels, proving that tiny homes on wheels don’t always have to look cramped.

The trailer – named “Loretta” – was designed for a New York family of six that lives “a hustle and bustle lifestyle 24/7” but wanted a getaway that still resembled their city home.

The interior was designed to be “simple and fresh,” according to Timeless Travel Trailers. Like many typical non-moving apartments, Loretta includes enough room to sleep and seat the entire family, as well as multiple entertainment systems.

The Colorado-based maker claims to be the “largest and most experienced custom builders in North America” and has worked on conversions for companies such as Bonobos and Deep Eddy Vodka. It also has pre-converted trailers for sale and for rental available on its website.

Take a look inside Loretta, the city getaway:

Loretta was built on a 1989 Excella Motorhome.

It is 37 feet long…

…and filled with a “modern and minimal aesthetic,” according to its maker.

The interior color scheme is grey, blue, yellow, and white.

Its aluminum interior skin contrasts the faux-oak floors.

The marble veneer waterfall countertops add to the trailer’s luxurious appearance.

It also has ample seating in the galley, dinette, bar, and bathroom.

There are three sofas, two of which can convert into full-sized beds.

The bar comes with a wine chiller…

…and a hidden liquor storage unit that can lift up from the bar-top.

The dinette consists of a solid white oak table top and additional side tables so the family can dine together.

The shower includes a stainless steel shower pan and a duckboard.

Loretta also includes amenities such as a home theater set-up: a pop-up projection screen and projector.

Audio is provided by a Sonos stereo system.

For non-projection viewing, there’s a 32-inch television with Apple TV by the kitchen.

The kitchen includes a microwave, induction cooktop, and a refrigerator-freezer compartment.

Loretta also has safety features, such as a security system and back-up cameras.