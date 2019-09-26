These photos prove that vintage Ferraris just look better in Italy

source Ferrari

The Cavalcade Classiche brought more than 80 vintage Ferraris to Rome.

It was the third year for the event.

There’s nothing wrong with vintage Ferraris at Pebble Beach, basking in the California sun as they await million-dollar auctions. But somehow, the Prancing Horse looks properly at home in its home country, as the photo above amply demonstrates.

The occasion for this festival of Ferrari-ness was the third-annual Cavalcade Classiche.

“From 20 to 22 September, crews from Europe, the US, the Middle and Far East, New Zealand and Australia visited the Lazio countryside, the Appian Way Archaeological Park and the ancient consular roads [of Italy],” Ferrari explained in a statement.

“This fascinating and completely new route for a major event was designed in partnership with Rome City Council and other local institutions. On Friday, the Cavalcade arrived in Borgo San Pietro on Lake Salto and Rieti, before climbing Mount Terminillo and paying a visit to the magnificent Marmore Falls. The art and history of Todi and Viterbo took centre stage on the second day, while Sunday was dedicated to Rome, along a route that approached the eternal city through Frascati and Castel Gandolfo.”

Have a look at some of the other stunning images from the event:

This is what upwards of 80 vintage Ferraris looks like, all in one place.

source Ferrari

A pair of Ferrari Daytonas meandering through the Italian scenery.

source Ferrari

For the open-top classics, helmets were in order.

source Ferrari

A quick stop to take in the sights.

source Ferrari

The unmistakable mega-wing of the Ferrari F40.

source Ferrari

Ferraris rolling past Rome’s Colosseum.

source Ferrari

Cruising past the Vittorio Emanuele Monument in the Roman rain.

source Ferrari

The sun did come out, to shine on Ferraris.

source Ferrari

And let’s face it — a yellow Dino looks good in the sunshine.