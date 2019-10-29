14 vintage Halloween costumes that will make your skin crawl

caption Keep it away! source Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

Long before Amazon and seasonal Halloween stores became popular, people were creating their own haunted costumes for the holiday.

Americans have been dressing up to celebrate Halloween since the late 19th century, and before the age of plastic masks and store-bought costumes, people used paper masks and face paint to create creepy looks.

Popular costumes through the first half of the 20th century seemed to be ghosts, witches, and the devil.

Halloween is big business these days, but that wasn’t always the case.

People crafted paper masks and used face paint to create ghoulish looks which were often, somehow, scarier than the store-bought kind you can find today. Maybe the fact that they were so lo-fi heightened the spook appeal.

Here’s a look at some of the creepiest costumes from the last hundred years. Prepare to be terrified.

Circa 1905: Imagine showing up to school and finding your teacher dressed like this.

caption View of a person, possibly a teacher, wearing a ghost costume behind a lunch table with Halloween decorations in a rural schoolhouse. The display consists of a carved pumpkin, cutouts of witches and black cats, and haystacks. source Historic Photo Archive/Getty Images

1910: Scary mask? Check. Black cloak? Check. Rollerskates? Of course.

caption A masked woman poses on roller skates, ca. 1910 source Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

Just look at this terrifying band of clowns.

caption Postcard features a group of party goers in Halloween costumes, early twentieth century. source Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images

In the 1920s, a lot of kids wore paper masks to trick-or-treat. How ghoulish.

caption Two kids circa 1925 dressed as ghosts ready to trick-or-treat. source Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

At the turn of the century, lots of children were wearing mass-produced costumes made by Dennison Paper Company, Bannatyne previously told Insider.

Witch costumes became popular for women in the 1910s and 1920s.

caption Women in the 1920s dressed up for Halloween. source George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

At the turn of the twentieth century, the witch costume was alluring to many women – creating a stark contrast to American colonialism when women who were accused of being witches were persecuted.

As Halloween festivities grew more popular in the 1920s, costumes and masks made out of papier-mâché were common.

caption Three girls amuse each other with their masked costumes as they prepare for Halloween festivities in the College Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati, Ohio, 1929 source Felix Koch/Cincinnati Museum Center/Getty Images

Even clowns were more scary back in the day.

caption A school age boy stands in his living room for a portrait of him wearing a clown costume in 1948. source Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images

The Chicago Art Institute has an annual Halloween ball that dates back decades. Party goers in the 1940s went all out with their creepy costumes.

source Robert Natkin/Getty Images

Aliens were all the rage in the 40s, thanks in part to Orson Wells’ “War of the Worlds.”

caption Portrait of similarly dressed, costumed party goers as they pose together the Chicago Art Institute’s Halloween Ball, Chicago, Illinois, 1949. All four wear robes, gloves with elongated fingernails, goggles painted as eyeballs, and have a large, third eye on their foreheads. source Robert Natkin/Getty Images

Years before the “Beverly Hillbillies” popped up on TV, people in California dressed up as hillbillies and yokels.

caption People in hillbilly costumes in Anaheim, California, in 1951. source USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images

A mother and a daughter won a costume contest in 1952 wearing these genuinely disturbing hippo costumes.

caption Halloween breakfast and festival (Anaheim), 1952. Mrs Virginia Sullivan and daughter Pat Sullivan as Mr and Mrs Hippo, who won 1st prize in couple costumes. source Los Angeles Examiner/USC Libraries/Corbis via Getty Images

In 1966, a kid dressed as a devil by painting himself red and wearing fangs.

This photo of 1960s trick-or-treaters certainly seems cursed.

caption A 1960s group of children in Halloween costumes on porch trick-or-treating source D. Corson/ClassicStock/Getty Images

At New York’s annual Halloween Parade in the 1970s and 1980s, participants donned papier-mâché masks with eyes that appear to follow you. GAH!

source Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

Happy Halloween, everyone!