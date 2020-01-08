10 vintage outfits from the 1920s that we’d wear today

caption While fur isn’t extremely popular anymore, just replace it with faux fur and you’re good to go. source Seeberger Freres/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As you may have heard, everything comes back in style at some point.

These outfits from 100 years ago wouldn’t be out of place on models today.

Menswear-inspired women’s suits, lingerie as outerwear, and patterned suits are all downright trendy today.

As “True Detective” once stated, time is a flat circle. Things that used to be in fashion will always come back, whether it’s ’90s-inspired platform flip flops, or the low-rise jeans of the early 2000s.

But even if you go back 100 years ago, you’re still able to find clothes that wouldn’t be too out of place in your closet today.

Keep scrolling for some ’20s-appropriate fashion inspiration for this new decade.

Just replace those fur trimmings with faux fur, and these coats are perfectly suited for 2020.

caption Circa 1920: Women standing by a convertible car, wearing fur lined coats. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Take a look at these faux-fur trimmed coats that Macy’s sells. It’s hard to tell the difference.

Somewhere in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, there’s probably a woman wearing this exact outfit, down to the Mary Jane-esque shoes.

caption A fur-trimmed coat by Coco Chanel in October 1925. source Seeberger Freres/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Click here to see what high heels looked like the year you were born.

Pumps and ruffled skirts are two staples that will never go out of style.

caption A fashionable woman posing with a cigarette holder during the 1920s. source General Photographic Agency/Getty Images

As StyleCaster predicted back in December 2018, ruffles are “back in a big, big way.”

Chanel suits remain iconic to this day.

caption Coco Chanel, real name Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel, in 1929. source Sasha/Getty Images

The suit was first introduced in 1925, and it has stood the test of time.

This dress looks exactly like something Kendall Jenner would wear.

caption Circa 1925: An actress in the German film “London” with a glass of champagne. source James Abbe/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Just look at the dress that Jenner wore to her 21st birthday party. It’s a similar, albeit more risque, version of this ’20s dress.

This picture also looks like it was sent through kirakira+, a favorite app of celebrities that makes photos look impossibly sparkly. Insider first covered kirakira+ back in 2017, when all kinds of celebrities were paying 99¢ to make their photos sparkle. It remains a celeb favorite to this day.

While their headwear might still be considered a little old-fashioned, sparkly dresses and patterned suits are still all the rage today.

caption British actor Nelson Keys and American actress Claire Luce in “Burlesque” at the Queen’s Theatre in 1929. source Sasha/Getty Images

Fashion icon Harry Styles wears checkered items pretty frequently – which means we all should too.

Even in the 1920s, models were wearing lingerie as outerwear.

caption Full-length portrait of a young woman as she stands barefoot on a rug in a bra and half-slip in the 1920s. source Vintage Images/Getty Images

While not as revealing, Lady Gaga rolled up to a Grammys after-party in just a bra, fishnets, and a blazer. But this ’20s model, and many others like her, walked so that celebrities like Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid could run.

Marlene Dietrich was famous for her penchant for tuxedos, though in the ’20s it was a big deal. Now, female celebrities can wear tuxes on the red carpet without anyone batting an eye.

caption Actress Marlene Dietrich wearing a tuxedo, top hat, corsage and holding a cigarette at a ball. source Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Dietrich is largely credited with turning menswear, like tuxedos, into a unisex fashion statement.

Just look at the Golden Globes this year – “Fleabag” star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge wore a daring suit (sans shirt), on the red carpet. Elle has an entire list of women who have worn suits on the red carpet. And it all started back in the late 1920s.

This look combines ruffles, a belt, and a simple black dress into an outfit that wouldn’t be out of place in 2020.

caption Margaret Shea wearing black tulle evening gown designed by Chanel. source Edward Steichen/Conde Nast/Getty Images

This fashion-forward look was also designed by Chanel. Clearly, the designer’s fashion sense is timeless.

Back in 2018, Who What Wear provided a helpful guide on how to find the perfect belt to pair with your dress. The look has persisted into 2020.

This almost looks like a romper, a piece of clothing that’s had a huge resurgence over the last couple of years.

caption Percival Mackey’s dance band pose on the roof of the London Palladium with actress Monti Ryan, Mackey’s wife. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

They’re so popular that there’s even a push to include men in the trend, called RompHim.