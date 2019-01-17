17 vintage photos of bizarre exercise fads from the last 100 years that required little effort and yielded little results

caption There have been a number of fitness trends that seem bizarre today. source New York Daily News Archive/ Getty

Since the fitness industry is always evolving, what once was considered a legitimate exercise is now considered pretty pointless.

The vibrating belt was a popular device in many homes for a few decades.

Portable saunas were also used because it was thought that they could melt away fat.

From the thigh master to dog yoga, the fitness industry has seen some pretty bizarre fads in recent years. But people have been using unconventional ways to get fit and look their best for decades.

Dating back to the 20th century, people used elaborate contraptions, painful machinery, and strange poses to get their ideal swimsuit body.

Here are just some of the most bizarre ways people exercised over the past 100 years.

The Walton Belt Vibrator promised to shake fat away.

caption Vibrating belt. source Underwood Archives/ Getty

Although the vibrating exercise belt was invented in the 1800s, it didn’t become popular until the 1930s and again in the 1950s. The idea was to vibrate fat so fast that it loosens and eventually disappears.

The belt was advertised as a way to lose weight while watching TV or even napping.

caption Vibrating belt. source Mirrorpix/ Getty

“It is this speeded up motion of your tissues… 3,200 times a minute… that aids in fast, effective, spot reduction… that actually helps trim down the size of your measurements wherever it embarrasses you most,” one ad in 1958 said.

In the ’40s, women spent time in “slenderizing salons” where machines claiming to shape their body were used — like the Slendo Massager.

caption Slendo Machine in 1940. source Alfred Eisenstaedt/ Getty

Like the vibrating belt, the Slendo Massager was another – albeit more painful – way to shake away fat. The machine was a cage made of coiled springs that would roll over your stomach, hips, and thighs to shake away the fat. All you had to do was stand there and endure it.

The machinery also worked on your legs and thighs — leaving your hands free to knit.

caption Leg rollers in 1940s. source Alfred Eisenstaedt/ Getty

The leg rollers were meant to loosen fat from the hip to the ankle.

Meanwhile, a portable sauna was created, known as the Reduc-o-matic. It was believed to melt fat.

caption The Reduc-o-matic in the 1940s. source Bettmann/ Getty

A large cloth bag was placed over a person’s body while an air pump pushed heat and vapor into it. This created a sauna-like effect – all while you relaxed and read a book.

Other, more easily movable renditions were created later.

caption Portable sauna in 1969. source Mirrorpix/ Getty

While sweating in a sauna is a great way to ease pain and relieve stress, it was viewed as a way to lose weight in the ’60s.

The electrical current fad might have been one of the more painful trends.

caption Slimming in 1968. source Mirrorpix/ Getty

This electric slimming device stimulated the muscles with a small electric current and was expected to have the same results as exercise. But instead of actually moving and working up a sweat, users were able to lay down and relax.

In the ’50s, masks were used to exercise facial muscles.

caption Face mask in 1955. source John Sadovy/ Getty

While face masks are popular today, the one that became popular in 1955 was used to exercise facial muscles instead of cleansing the skin. In the ’50s, facial exercises were a popular way to help women lift their faces to look younger.

Some people in the 20th century also used human hamster wheels to exercise.

caption Human hamster wheel in 1936. source Reg Speller/ Getty

The human hamster wheel dates back to the 20th century and was used as a form of amusement. But it can also be used as exercise equipment, as it takes some core strength to stay inside as the wheel turns.

Women even rolled around their local gym.

caption Human hamster wheel early 1900s. source Keystone-France/ Getty

Today the hamster wheel is still used as a replacement to a treadmill. It can be seen in some offices and is said to increase productivity.

The ’50s also saw the invention of a nautical treadmill.

caption Nautical treadmill in 1953. source University of Southern California/ Getty

The treadmill was first created to help reform prisoners, but eventually, it caught on as a fitness device. One person even invented a nautical treadmill that combined stationary exercise with water sports.

A sort of mechanical bull was once used as exercise equipment.

caption Mechanical bull in 1928. source Bettmann/ Getty

While some bars today offer a mechanical bull ride, the fun piece of equipment was once actually used as an exercise device. The mechanical bull was initially invented to train rodeo competitors, but people quickly learned that it was a way to tone abs and strengthen the core.

Simple workout equipment that people could use at home gained popularity in the ’50s. Versions of this contraption still exist today.

caption Exercise device in 1950. source Kurt Hutton/ Getty

With a series of pulleys and tightropes, you were able to get a full body exercise.

But it was in the ’70s that at-home workout equipment really took off.

caption Nautilus equipment in 1970s. source Dove/ Getty

Nautilus started mass producing fitness equipment that focused on resistance training. One of the most popular devices was the Slender Bender, which resembled a lawn chair and involved the person just laying down and sitting up. The Prone Cycle, pictured above, helped people work on their legs while laying down.

When exercise equipment wasn’t used, people were prompted to make tiny, repetitive movements with their body.

caption Exercise instructions from the 1950s. source Picture Post/ Getty

Repetitious movements were believed to strengthen, firm, and raise certain parts of the body.

Some required so little effort that they could be done in bed.

caption Exercise instructions from the 1950s. source Picture Post/ Getty

Many of these exercises were simple stretches.

But sometimes the movements had you upside down.

caption Shoulder stand. source Denver Post/ Getty

The shoulder stand was believed to increase circulation throughout the body. It’s now a popular pose in yoga.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.