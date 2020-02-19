25 inspiring vintage photos of the LGBTQ community

caption The LGBTQ community celebrates every year at gay pride marches. source Spencer Grant/ Getty

Throughout history, the LGBT community has had inspirational moments that were captured on camera.

Photos of people kissing, hugging, and holding hands at gay pride marches in the ’70s show the community celebrating love and acceptance.

Meanwhile, drag queens, Roberta Cowell, and Armistead Maupin are among the figures that inspired the generations that followed.

Throughout the 20th century, the LGBTQ community has come out of the shadows and fought for their rights. Luckily, some of the biggest moments were captured on camera to inspire millions.

From the drag queens in the ’60s to the gay pride marches in the ’70s, these are some of the most inspirational moments captured in LGBTQ history.

The LGBTQ community has a long, inspirational history. Roberta Cowell, for example, made headlines in 1954 after becoming the first transgender person to undergo sex reassignment surgery in England, inspiring those who came after her.

caption Roberta Cowell. source Maurice Ambler/ Getty

Although drag queens have broken into mainstream culture today, they have been around for generations. Here, a drag queen entertains guests in 1966.

caption A drag queen in 1966. source ullstein bild/ Getty

Although same-sex marriage wasn’t yet legalized, that didn’t stop LGBTQ couples from tying the knot at special ceremonies.

caption Engaged couple in 1971. source ullstein bild / Getty

An engaged couple is pictured in 1971.

In 1976, this gay couple celebrated their new union.

caption Newlyweds in 1976. source Jack Mitchell/ Getty

Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, LGBTQ people held rallies in San Francisco, demonstrating the power of the community.

caption A couple in the 1960s. source Ted Streshinsky Photographic Archive/ Getty

After the Stonewall Riots in New York City, people celebrated with gay pride marches in the 1970s.

caption Gay pride in 1970. source Spencer Grant/ Getty

In 1971, the streets were filled with a diverse group of people celebrating the LGBTQ community.

caption Gay pride in 1971. source Michael Ochs Archives/ Getty

Gay pride marches across the country quickly became a celebration that welcomed people of any color, religion, or sexual orientation.

caption Members of the Jewish community at gay pride. source Barbara Alper/ Getty

The parade was also a time to celebrate gender — and blurring the lines of gender expression.

caption Gay pride. source Steve Eason/ Getty

Gay pride wasn’t only held in the US, however. London held its own march for the LGBTQ community in 1977.

caption London. source Evening Standard/ Getty

The New York City Pride March dates back 50 years. This couple celebrated the 1971 parade with a kiss.

caption A couple in 1971. source Michael Ochs Archives/ Getty

Throughout LGBTQ history, kissing has been a sign of love between friends, partners, and lovers.

Similarly, in 1975, LGBTQ couples celebrated their love at the pride parade in New York’s Central Park.

caption Couples at gay pride. source Allan Tannenbaum/ Getty

That same year, members of the LGBTQ community embraced each other along the parade route in New York.

caption Pride march in New York City. source Peter Keegan/ Getty

Some held hands while strolling through the parade streets.

caption A couple at a lesbian march. source Fairfax Media Archives/ Getty

It was even common for parents of LGBTQ children to come out to the parade to support their children and show love.

caption A mother at gay pride. source FPG/ Getty

Here in 1974, fathers and mothers walked alongside their LGBTQ children at the parade in New York City.

caption Parents at gay pride. source Bettmann/ Getty

Pictures from these events show how the marches were a celebration of love, companionship, and acceptance.

caption Pride march. source David Fenton/ Getty

But these moments of queer celebration weren’t just saved for marches. In 1981, this couple was caught in a blissful embrace.

caption A couple in 1981. source Fairfax Media Archives/ Getty

Gay bars and clubs were also a safe haven for the LGBTQ community. Here, four gay men dance in a San Francisco club in 1977.

caption Gay club in 1977. source Bettmann / Getty

Whether at a bar or a club, dancing has always been a major form of expression in the LGBTQ community.

caption Dancing. source George Rose/ Getty

Dancing at marches was also common. Here, a group dances in 1989.

caption Dancing in 1989. source Scott McPartland/ Getty

The community was also captured during intimate moments at home. In 1989, for example, writer Armistead Maupin was photographed with his lover, who was living with AIDS.

caption Armistead Maupin and his lover. source Kim Komenich/ Getty

That same year, a photographer captured this tender moment between two men.

caption A couple in 1989. source Leon Morris/ Getty

From marches to gay bars and public displays of affection, the history of the LGBTQ community has given strength and inspiration to the generations that followed.