Vintage photos of the Westminster Dog Show

- Bettmann/Getty Images
- The 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held in New York City on February 10 and 11, 2020.
- To celebrate the long-running competition, we’ve unearthed vintage photos of the show dating back to the ’30s.
- Behind the scenes, there were portrait opportunities, snacks, and lots of pampering – much like today.
Every February since 1907, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judges have compared thousands of canines to pick the one that is truly Best in Show.
In honor of this year’s competition, which will be held in New York City on February 10 and 11, we’ve unearthed vintage photos from the show’s history.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the competition, and see how much it has – or hasn’t – changed since its inception.
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been happening annually since 1877. Among its fans was children’s author Nan Hayden Agle.
- Bettmann/Getty Images
She’s pictured with Drink-Moor Moonshine, declared the Best English bulldog in 1935.
Here’s Jimmy Walker, the former mayor of New York City, and his wife at the 1936 show.
A year later, this miniature Doberman pinscher faced off against four great Danes.
- Underwood Archives/Getty Images
Also in 1937, these three English bulldogs looked a bit perplexed.
- Underwood Archives/Getty Images
In 1941, there was no shortage of Dalmatians ready to compete.
- Hansel Mieth/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
This is Warbride of Mazelaine, who was declared the Best of Breed for boxers in 1945.
Sailors’ outfits might not be in style anymore, but cute bulldogs will always be popular.
- Paul Popper/Popperfoto/Getty Images
But the overall Best in Show winner in 1945 was none other than this Scottish terrier, Shieling’s Signature.
- William C. Shrout/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
In 1952, artist Smith Gordon offered to create portraits of the beloved pups.
- Ernst Haas/Getty Images
Part of the competition used to include herding sheep.
- Ernst Haas/Getty Images
There are still other shows, like agility and obedience, that are part of the larger competition.
Various pet food companies have sponsored the show over the years. Today, it’s sponsored by Purina.
- Ernst Haas/Getty Images
The 1952 show showed some love to Red Heart, which also put a lot of money into advertising on baseball cards.
Spectators that year were are also treated to snacks.
- Ernst Haas/Getty Images
Preparing a pup for a dog show doesn’t differ much from what it takes to get a human ready: This dog had to get his nails clipped.
- Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
In 1955, Kippax Fearnot was crowned Best in Show, making him the second-ever bulldog to take it home.
- Bettmann/Getty Images
This Chihuahua, Nina Mia Vi, was so small that he was placed in a plastic case to shelter him from the drafts inside Madison Square Garden.
- Bettmann/Getty Images
Nina weighed just over 2 pounds.
Something that’s timeless, though, is how much we love to snuggle and celebrate our furry friends.
- Susan Wood/Getty Images