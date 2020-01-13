29 vintage photos show how Americans used to trudge through snowstorms

caption A snowstorm in Cleveland, Ohio, around 1930. source Imagno/Getty

Blizzards might be a hassle and life-threatening at times, but they used to be even more of a nightmare to travel through.

There was a time before cars or buses ferried people where they needed to go. Before UberEats or Amazon delivery, people had to go out into the snow to get their groceries and go to work.

There was a time when people truly trudged through blizzards.

They had no choice. Before cars were common, and buses ferried people around, people still had to get to work. Before UberEats or Amazon delivery, people had to go out and get their groceries from the supermarket.

On the positive side, kids escaped school early. And unremarkable cities could become winter wonderlands.

On the positive side, kids escaped school early. And unremarkable cities could become winter wonderlands.

These photos from 1900 to 1993 show how Americans coped with snowstorms the best they could.

In 1900, people clutched their hats and umbrellas as New York was swept up in a snowstorm.

caption Snow storm in New York in 1900. source Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone / Getty

Some, like this homeless man in Manhattan, didn’t try and walk through it, but instead slept in the snow.

caption A homeless man on Manhattan’s Bowery sleeps in a cold street during a snow storm. source Jerry Cooke / Corbis / Getty

In Cleveland, snow came at pedestrians at an angle. Those trudging did their best to hurry on with their lives.

caption Snowstorm in Cleveland, Ohio, Photograph, Around 1930. source Imagno/Getty

In 1934, snowdrifts in Long Island made walking nearly impossible. Arthur C. Reichardt proved chivalry wasn’t dead. He carried his wife through the drifts from the train station to their home.

caption Snowdrifts were so high in Bellrose during the fierce blizzard that raged that walking was made almost impossible. source Bettmann / Getty

In 1934, people weren’t trudging through a snowstorm, but standing firm as they protested. Fish peddlers and store owners demanded lower prices for fish.

caption In a driving snow storm, retail fish peddlers and store owners strike at Peck Slip, Fulton Fish Market. They demand lower prices for fish. source Paul Levine/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

In 1935, people walked through a New York snowstorm. One woman buried her head in a man’s shoulder. Others gripped on to hats as wind whipped by. The curb is almost impossible to see beneath the snow.

caption Passersby are fighting againt the snowstorm in New York, USA, Photograph, Around 1935 source Imagno / Getty

The conditions were often unkind to pedestrians. Here, a New York policeman helped a fallen man back to his feet on West Broadway.

caption Cop helps fallen man to rise during snowstorm on West Broadway and Lispenard Street. source NY Daily News Archive via Getty

In 1937, far from the cities, a lone cowboy monitored cattle during a white-out snowstorm.

caption Cowboy and cow in a blizzard. – 1937 source ullstein bild / Getty

In 1940, New York’s streets appear deserted during a howling blizzard, other than one brave man.

caption Greetings from Jack Frost howled into town on a 50 m.p.h. gale. Here are some of New Yorkers battling the snowstorm. This solitary pedestrian fights through at Lispenard Street and West Broadway source NY Daily News Archive / Getty

In 1944, a man named Sam Karshnowitz led a horse through a bitter snowstorm in New York.

caption 28th December 1944: An incident in the snowstorm. Rag peddler Sam Karshnowitz leads a horse along the street in a bitter snowstorm. The horse has been rented for the day to pull his wagon. source Weegee(Arthur Fellig) / International Center of Photography / Getty

In 1945, pedestrians with linked arms waited to cross a road during a snowstorm in New York City.

caption Pedestrians standing on a street corner during a snow storm, two couples linked arm in arm. Undated photograph circa 1945. source Bettmann / Getty

In 1946, young Jerry Harrison continued his Denver Post delivery run during the city’s worst snowstorm in 33 years. Deep snow made his bicycle useless, except to carry his newspaper bag.

caption Even the worst snowstorm in Denver in 33 years didn’t stop Jerry Harrison (above) from covering his Denver Post Route. source The Denver Post / Getty

In 1947, a few hardy pedestrians made their way toward the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

The streets remained busy during a miserable snow storm in the 1950s.

caption People crossing city street in snow storm. source George Marks/Retrofile/Getty

In 1958, children didn’t let a storm with severe winds stop them from frolicking in Central Park.

caption In 1958, youngsters frolicking through the snow in Central Park. The East Coast from Northern Virginia to Boston is cowering under the winter’s worst snowstorm, lashed out of the skies with stinging 35MPH winds. source Bettmann / Getty

In 1967, a New England woman buckled her collar during a spring snowstorm in Boston.

caption A woman buttons up her coat against a spring snow storm, near the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston’s Roxbury Crossing area in 1967. source Bill Brett/The Boston Globe / Getty

A trash collector in Lakewood continued working despite a snowstorm that left an inch of snow on the ground in Colorado.

caption A Trash Collector Braves Wintry Conditions as he Makes his rounds near. W. 10th Ave. and Hoyt St. in Lakewood.; He was greeted Monday morning by the storm that had inch of snow on the ground at the National Weather Service Station at Stapleton. source Bill Wunsch/The Denver Post / Getty

In Denver, two women took a stroll near Cooper Lake as falling snow clung to their coats.

caption Two Women Stroll Near Cooper Lake as Falling Snow Clings to their Coats, Hats; Mild, late-winter storm dropped 2.1 inches of snow on Denver area during the weekend. Although snowfall at reporting stations in eastern and western Colorado wasn’t deep, mountains got heavy fall. Loveland Pass was closed. source John Beard/The Denver Post / Getty

In 1978, two men with hands and heads covered hoped for a ride during a snowstorm in Commack, New York.

caption Two men hitchhike during a snowstorm on Jericho Turnpike in Commack on January 20, 1978. source Stan Wolfson/Newsday RM / Getty

That same year, people skied through Boston, across 23.6 inches of snow, to get to where they had to go.

caption It’s a wintry scene on Summer Street, as people use cross-country skis to get around Boston on Feb. 7, 1978, during a record-breaking blizzard. The storm dropped 23.6 inches of snow on Boston over 32 hours and 40 minutes, between Feb. 5 and Feb. 7, making the total snowfall 27.1 inches. source David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe / Getty

In Cleveland, the windchill dropped to -35 degrees Fahrenheit. Here, a man looks to be clutching his ear, while others try clear snow off the streets.

Traffic lights swung in the wind, as two people, bundled up against the snow, strolled through New York in 1978.

caption Two people walk bundled up against the snow on Hempstead Turnpike in Hempstead, New York on February 6, 1978. The traffic lights are blowing with the wind. source Karen Wiles/Newsday RM via Getty

In Queens, New York, a carnival of stalled cars, stranded pedestrians, snow plows and children took over as a blanket of heavy snow transformed a normally congested road into a winter park.

caption 2/7/1978-New York, New York- A carnival of stalled cars, stranded pedestrians, snow plows and children take over Northern Boulevard in Queens, as a blanket of heavy snow transforms normally congested thoroughfare into a winter park. source Bettmann / Getty

In 1979, Chicago office workers begged for rides as snow fell on the city.

In 1982, a pedestrian balanced precariously on slush as she tried to cross the road during a blizzard.

caption Pedestrian picks her way through messy street near Penn Station during blizzard. source Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive / Getty

In 1983, Plainview, New York, resident Debbie White pushed her groceries through a snowstorm.

caption Debbie White of Plainview pushes a shopping cart of groceries toward her car in a shopping center on Woodbury Road and South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview, New York during a snowstorm on Feb. 11, 1983. source Jim Peppler/Newsday RM / Getty

In 1983, a woman crossed the road wielding an umbrella, even as gusts whipped by at about 40 mph.

caption A woman crosses a congested Manhattan intersection as near blizzard conditions paralyzed the metropolitan area, prompting officials to declare a snow emergency. Whipped by gusts of nearly 40 miles per hour, the storm is expected to bury the region in up to a foot of snow before ending. source Bettmann / Getty

In 1987, a snowstorm closed Douglas County school 90 minutes early. The students ran through falling snow to climb aboard the school bus.

caption FEB 27 1987; Because of the winter snow storm Douglas county school closed 1 1/2 hours early. here students from Pine Lane primary (6475 East Ponderosa) run for their buses at 2:30 pm. source Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post // Getty

At some point, all snowstorms end. In 1993, a lone skier passed the Washington Monument as the city began to recover from one of the biggest winter storms in years.