17 vintage photos from the heyday of drive-in movie theaters

caption Drive-in theaters got their start in 1933. source Bettmann/ Getty

In 1933, Richard Hollingshead invented, designed, and opened the first drive-in movie theater in New Jersey.

By the ’50s and ’60s, drive-ins popped up all over the country.

They were popular places to take the family or a date to enjoy a movie and snacks.

There are a few things that are quintessentially American, and drive-in movie theaters is one.

Invented in the US, drive-in theaters reached their peak popularity right after World War II during the ’50s and ’60s, allowing guests to enjoy B movies in a giant parking lot, under the stars and in the comfort of their cars.

Keep reading to take a look back at one of America’s best moviegoing experiences and to learn how it reached its demise.

The first drive-in movie theater opened in 1933 in New Jersey.

caption Drive-in sign at the front entrance. source Bettmann/ Getty

Richard Hollingshead, a sales manager, set out to create a unique movie viewing experience after his mother complained about uncomfortable theater seats. His answer was to allow people to watch a movie in the comfort of their cars. In 1933, he opened the first drive-in called Park-In Theaters, Inc.

Hollingshead charged only 25 cents per car and per person to view a movie under the stars.

caption Drive-in in 1948. source Allan Grant/ Getty

The first movie Hollingshead showed was a British comedy called “Wives Beware.”

Not only did Hollingshead reinvent movie watching, but he also invented a multi-level ramping system so that each car could see the screen.

caption Drive-in theater in the ’30s. source Popperfoto/ Getty

Hollingshead patented his idea and design in 1933 but it was overturned in 1949.

Drive-in theaters quickly became popular, and by 1949, Hollingshead’s innovative idea spread throughout the country.

caption Drive-in theater offering Sunday service in 1953. source Hulton Archives/ Getty

“Drive-ins started to really take off in the ’50s,” Jim Kopp of the United Drive-in Theatre Owners Association told The Smithsonian. “They offered family entertainment. People could sit in their cars, they could bring their babies, they could smoke. Drive-ins offered more flexibility than indoor theaters.”

By 1958, there were 4,063 drive-in theaters nationwide.

caption Drive-in theater in 1951. source Bettmann/ Getty

Today, there are only a few hundred left in the US.

All-Weather Drive-In in upstate New York was one of the biggest theaters at the time.

caption Drive-in theater in the ’50s. source New York Times Co./ Getty

All-Weather Drive-In could accommodate 2,500 cars at one time on a 28-acre lot.

But it was in-car speakers that helped drive-ins become extremely popular.

caption Speakers stretching into cars in the ’50s. source Allan Grant/ Getty

At this drive-in, they used an accordion-like arm to stretch speakers into cars so moviegoers could actually hear the film from the comfort of their vehicles.

Eventually, clip-on speakers were used, allowing passengers to hear the movie.

caption Attendant hands speakers to the driver in the ’50s. source Hulton Archive/ Getty

Eventually, drivers were able to switch to an FM radio station to hear the movie playing in front of them.

The drive-in theater was originally advertised as a place for the whole family to enjoy.

caption Family at the drive-in theater in the ’60s. source Allan Grant/ Getty

It was the perfect family outing, especially for younger children who couldn’t sit through an entire movie in a theater.

Some drive-ins even had playgrounds at the foot of the screens for children to entertain themselves.

caption Playground in the ’50s. source Allan Grant/ Getty

All-Weather Drive-In was one such theater that had a playground.

Others even had bottle warming stations to help mothers and children better enjoy the movie.

caption Bottle warming station at a drive-in. source Francis Miller/ Getty

Here, a couple is warming a bottle for their baby to drink during the movie.

For those without families, drive-ins also became a popular date destination.

caption A couple at the drive-in. source Rolls Press/ Popperfoto/ Getty

Dinner and a movie have always been a popular date option, but drive-ins offered a unique experience for couples.

Privacy was one of the best features of drive-in theaters.

caption Couple making out at a drive-in. source American Stock Archives/ Getty

For many, watching a movie from the comfort of your car actually meant watching a movie from the privacy of your car.

Another great feature of drive-ins was the food options.

caption Drive-in theater in San Francisco in 1973. source Michel Ochs Archives/ Getty

Sure, movie theaters today have concession stands, but drive-ins had more diverse options and some even had full-service restaurants.

Attendants even served food directly to guests’ cars.

caption Service in a drive-in. source Bettmann/ Getty

Today, AMC has implemented a new full-service option at some theaters, but it’s in a traditional theater setting and not in a vintage car.

But the star of the drive-in was, of course, the movies themselves.

caption Taking orders in 1948. source Allan Grant/ Getty

Throughout its heyday, drive-in theaters would often show B movies, independent films, and rarely the big blockbuster hits. Eventually, as drive-ins decreased in popularity, they started showing X-rated films.

Although popular throughout the latter half of the 20th century, the number of drive-ins greatly reduced.

caption Drive-in theater in 1973. source Newsday LLC/ Getty

With the rising cost of suburban land and the increasing popularity of home movie watching, drive-in theaters greatly diminished throughout the country. Although there are a few hundred left, drive-ins are now a thing of the past.