This 300-square-foot ‘Mad Men’ inspired tiny home could be yours for $144k

caption This tiny home is inspired by “Mad Men.” source Courtesy of Land Ark

A tiny home is for sale, and it’s inspired by Don Draper from “Mad Men.”

The home has a full kitchen, a lofted bedroom, and an eat-in kitchen.

The 300-square-foot home could be yours for $144,900.

The iconic Don Draper of “Mad Men” once said, “Make it simple, but significant.” A couple in Colorado built and designed an entire tiny home based on that principle.

Fittingly, Brian and Joni Buzarde called the home Draper, and it’s now up for sale for $144,900. The home is equipped with a deck, kitchen, mudroom, bedroom, and sleeping area for guests.

Keep reading to take a peek inside this tiny home.

The 300-square-foot tiny home is perfect for an individual or couple.

caption Draper home. source Courtesy of Land Ark

Asked why they chose Draper as an RV name, Mr. Buzarde told INSIDER the character “seemed like a good fit” to describe an RV made for couples or bachelors.

And you don’t have to be a “Mad Man” fan to appreciate its simple yet sophisticated design.

caption Draper home. source Courtesy of Land Ark

Even in the wild, this home doesn’t lose its elegance.

The house features a fold-down deck that measures 7 feet by 14 feet.

caption The deck outside. source Courtesy of Land Ark

This deck is a perfect place to drink an old fashioned, Don Draper’s drink of choice.

Inside the home, white-washed pine wood covers the walls, floors, and ceilings.

caption Interior of Draper home. source Courtesy of Land Ark

The back of the tiny home opens up to a kitchen and eating area.

caption Kitchen of Draper home. source Courtesy of Land Ark

This eating area could be a perfect spot for steak or burgers …

The galley kitchen is equipped with a fridge, freezer, gas oven, and gas cooktop.

caption Kitchen of Draper home. source Courtesy of Land Ark

The kitchen table can be converted into a queen-sized bed for guests.

caption Table of Draper home. source Courtesy of Land Ark

A ladder leads to another, more permanent sleeping area.

caption Ladder leads to bedroom. source Courtesy of Land Ark

The bedroom fits a king-sized bed and has extra storage space.

caption Bedroom of Draper home. source Courtesy of Land Ark

“Don’t wake me up and throw your failures in my face,” said Draper. Given this bed, he might’ve just said “don’t wake me up.”

The tiny home comes with a mudroom and a washer and dryer.

caption Mudroom of Draper home. source Courtesy of Land Ark

The bathroom has a walk-in shower and a wall-mounted toilet.

caption Bathroom of Draper home. source Courtesy of Land Ark

The van is a perfect home to take on the road.

caption Draper home outside. source Courtesy of Land Ark

“My favorite thing about living that way is what it does for you mentally,” Mr. Buzarde told INSIDER. “You have to get rid of all the fluff and it leads to great clarity and focus that transcends into every part of your life.”

