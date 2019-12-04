25 photos that show how different traveling was 100 years ago

caption A glamorous cruise ship back in the day. source Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

In 1920, the largest passenger aircraft could carry 30 people and one ton of mail.

During the Prohibition era, cargo trains were searched for alcohol.

Traveling by cruise ship was a black-tie affair.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Life 100 years ago was different in many ways – especially when it came to traveling.

Driving cross-country, boarding a train, or hopping on a cruise ship looked much different in the 1920s than it does today.

Here’s a look back at what traveling was like 100 years ago.

In 1920, the largest passenger aircraft could carry 30 people and one ton of mail.

This plane, designed by Alfred W. Lawson, had a wingspan of 120 feet and flew between 120 and 125 miles per hour.

Passengers boarded planes through small doors at ground level, not enormous terminals and insulated walkways.

Planes were much smaller back then.

Plane windows were just open holes.

caption Charles Lindbergh in the Spirit Of Saint Louis monoplane in 1927. source Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

You can’t stick your arm out of a plane window anymore.

Airports weren’t the glorified shopping malls they are today.

These Stinson “Detroiter” planes were the first closed-cabin planes used by a commercial airline.

In the 1920s, airports were more like garages.

Charles Lindbergh flew the first nonstop solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean in his single-engine plane, Spirit of St. Louis.

Airplane passengers used to fly in bow ties and fashionable hats.

People don’t really dress up to go on planes anymore, but there can be surprising benefits if you do.

Railroads were a popular mode of transportation in the 1920s.

In addition to carrying people, trains transported mail and manufactured goods.

As with flying, passengers traveled in style.

British author P.G. Wodehouse was photographed leaving for a family vacation from Waterloo Station in London in 1929.

In transit, movies were projected onto the carriage wall in cozy theaters lined with curtains and rows of chairs.

caption Passengers watch a film starring Gary Cooper aboard a US railway train in 1925. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Watching movies on your phone wouldn’t become an option until much later.

Blizzards slowed down travel in the 1920s, too.

The Empire State Express operated between New York City and Buffalo, New York, until the 1970s.

During the Prohibition era, cargo trains were searched for alcohol.

In 1929, authorities caught crates of whiskey disguised as green tomatoes in the refrigerator car of a cargo train traveling from Holandale, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey.

By the 1920s, automobiles had been around for a few decades.

caption Flappers piled into a car in 1929. source Puttnam /Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Karl Benz is widely credited as inventing the first automobile between 1885 and 1886.

Gas stations looked like this.

caption Lawrence’s Garage in Brixton, London, in 1924. source National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images

Gas stations used to be one-stop shops for car maintenance.

Birthday road trips looked a little different back then.

Mayor Charles F. Sullivan of Worcester, Massachusetts, held up a sign that said, “Clear the road! This is my 20th birthday” while taking a drive in 1923.

Traffic cops’ uniforms looked a little different in the 1920s.

caption A traffic policeman in 1925. source Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

There were around 82,000 police in the US in 1920, according to The Observer. By 1930, that number reached 130,000.

There was no GPS or internet to search for driving directions …

caption A map of New York in 1927. source Historic Map Work /Getty Images Plus

You were on your own.

… and no built-in navigation system or touchscreen on the dashboard.

caption A close-up view of the interior of a Ford car in 1927. source Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Cars were simply equipped with an instrument panel, steering wheel, lighting switch, and gear shift hand lever.

Bus tickets were dispensed on little paper tags.

caption A man taking a ticket at a bus stop in Paris in 1929. source Fox Photos/Getty Images

The 1920s were known as the “golden age” of road building, according to the US Department of Transportation. Buses and trucks grew in popularity thanks to the Federal Highway Act of 1921, which funded the construction of a national highway system.

Tourist buses weren’t always the most reliable form of transportation.

caption A broken down tourist bus on a road near Tlemcen, Algeria, in 1925. source adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images

These days, people turn tourist buses into tiny homes.

The New York City subway used to cost a nickel.

caption A man gets change in nickels from a change booth operator so he can pass through the nickel-operated turnstiles in the New York City subway in the early 1920s. source FPG/Getty Images

Before the nickel-operated turnstiles, a ticket-chopper manually cut tickets at the gate. Today, a subway ride costs $2.75.

Cruising in the 1920s was the height of luxury.

caption The Canadian Pacific liner Duchess of Bedford in 1928. source Hulton Archiv /Getty Images Plus

Cruise ships today have Go Kart race tracks and zip lines.

Cruise ship passengers dressed in tailored suits and spiffy hats.

caption English theatrical producer Charles B. Cochran aboard the liner Berengaria in 1928, joined by his wife, composer Sir Noel Coward, and three dancers. source Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

It was a different time.

Dances were a popular social activity on cruise ships.

caption Guests dancing in the ballroom aboard Cunard liner Berengaria. source Puttnam/Getty Images

Guests wore gowns and tuxedos on the dance floor.

To relax, they wore one-piece jumpsuit-style bathing suits to swim in cruise ship pools.

caption Passengers sitting on the side of the swimming pool aboard the liner Berengaria in 1922. source Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Swimsuit styles have changed over the years.

Cruise ships remain a glamorous way to travel today.