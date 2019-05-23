At least 3 people are dead after ‘violent’ tornado hits near Missouri capital

caption A tornado spins during stormy weather in Mangum, Oklahoma source Reuters

At least three people have been killed after a deadly tornado swept through Missouri on Wednesday night.

Law enforcement confirmed that three people were killed in Barton County, while several injuries were reported in Jasper County.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety said the “violent” tornado hit around 11:47 p.m. local time and encouraged people to seek shelter. It later added that extensive damage was reported along Ellis Boulevard, and downed power lines posed a danger to residents.

In Jefferson City, the state capital, there is extensive damage along Ellis Boulevard near Highway 54. Power lines are down. Traffic is being diverted as @MSHPTrooperGHQ & local first responders go door-to-door. Consider all power lines live.

Stay out of areas with damage. #MoWx pic.twitter.com/cPWQi1tzCJ — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) May 23, 2019

More severe weather was expected to follow overnight including flash flooding.

This is a developing story.