At least 3 people are dead after ‘violent’ tornado hits near Missouri capital

By
Rosie Perper, Business Insider US
-
A tornado spins during stormy weather in Mangum, Oklahoma

caption
A tornado spins during stormy weather in Mangum, Oklahoma
source
Reuters

At least three people have been killed after a deadly tornado swept through Missouri on Wednesday night.

Law enforcement confirmed that three people were killed in Barton County, while several injuries were reported in Jasper County.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety said the “violent” tornado hit around 11:47 p.m. local time and encouraged people to seek shelter. It later added that extensive damage was reported along Ellis Boulevard, and downed power lines posed a danger to residents.

More severe weather was expected to follow overnight including flash flooding.

This is a developing story.