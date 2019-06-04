9 viral stories of people coming out that will warm your heart

caption Some coming out stories are inspirational. source Jeff Greenberg/ Getty

The LGBTQ community has been sharing their coming out stories for years and some of them are so moving that they have gone viral.

A pair of twins came out to their father on video and the result is a tearful and moving clip.

A valedictorian was planning on coming out during his graduation speech, but he was banned from the ceremony, so he came out at a private safe space instead.

For most of the LGBTQ community, coming out is a life-changing experience.

Some choose to come out in private, while others do it on camera and share it online. Throughout the years, there have been several coming out stories that have gone viral and have inspired many.

These are some of the most inspiring and moving coming out stories on the internet.

A teenager came out to his mother in a moving video that went viral in 2017

In 2017, Matthew Christian filmed himself coming out to his mother, and the video instantly went viral for her loving reaction. After he tearfully admitted he was gay, Christian’s mother immediately embraced him and said, “I love you no matter what … Don’t you know that? I just want you to be happy.” She even made him stop apologizing for who he is, telling him there’s nothing to be sorry about.

“Although it may or may not come as a surprise, and it may be a lot to take in all at once, your child is still the same person they were before they told you, and it doesn’t change your love for them,” Christian’s mother told HuffPost.

A 12-year-old Mormon girl came out to her entire congregation, and it was caught on camera

Savannah, a 12-year-old Mormon, gave a speech at her congregation in 2017 that surprised everyone. She told the congregation that she was gay. In a video recording of the speech, Savannah says, “I believe I was made the way I am, all parts of me, by my heavenly parents. They did not mess up when they gave me brown eyes. They did not mess up when they gave me freckles or when they made me to be gay. God loves me just this way.” She even says, “No part of me is a mistake. I do not choose to be this way, and it is not a fad.”

But her mic is quickly shut off and she is asked to return to her seat, cutting off her coming out speech.

“I think they did that because they didn’t want my message,” Savannah told The New York Times. “I don’t want to be mean to them if this isn’t true, but I felt like they were scared of me and what I was saying.”

A pair of twins came out to their father over the phone in an emotional YouTube clip

Austin and Aaron Rhodes made a name for themselves as twin YouTube stars, but their coming out video is what really moved audiences. In the video, they explain that they have come out to everyone in their family except their father. They proceed to call him on the phone, but they can’t seem to get the words out. They have to keep putting him on silent so that they can cry, but eventually, they tell him that they are both gay. In response, their father says, “You know I love you both, you know that will never change. You gotta live your lives.”

A father overheard his son talking to his boyfriend on the phone, and he had the best reaction

A father – who was not identified – accidentally overheard his son talking to his boyfriend about his fears of coming out to his dad. Instead of confronting him directly, the father wrote a letter that has gone viral.

“I overheard your phone conversation with Mike last night about your plans to come out to me,” the father’s note reads. “The only thing I need you to plan is to bring home OJ and bread after class. We are out, like you now.”

The letter ended with a cheeky note: “P.S. Your mom and I think you and Mike make a cute couple.”

After coming out, a woman posted a video of her mother’s hilarious reaction

A 22-year-old who goes by Bri on Tumblr posted a video on the site of her mother joking about her coming out. It’s clear her mother was not surprised by the news, jokingly knocking on a closet door while saying, “For us, it was like [opens the door], are you coming out? No, not yet? All right. Every now and then it’s like [ knocks], you ready? Oh, OK, well, let us know when you’re coming out!”

Bri posted the video saying, “My mom says this was how it was when I came out. I love her. She’s a minister everyone. Religion shouldn’t involve hate.”

A teenager filmed himself crying as he came out to his parents and their supportive response has gone viral

July 27, 2018. Today I came out to my parents. I was so scared and it’s not easy to come out. I loved their reactions and their little advice they gave me. I can finally live my life. I love my parents and all the people that have supported me throughout my journey. ???????? pic.twitter.com/O9XuA91rMB — Alejandro Rodriguez (@iaalejandroo) July 27, 2018

In 2018, Alejandro Rodriguez uploaded a video to Twitter of himself crying in the backseat of a car. He posted the video along with a caption that reads, “Today I came out to my parents. I was so scared and it’s not easy to come out. I loved their reactions and their little advice they gave me. I can finally live my life.”

His parents’ reactions are heartwarming as they try to console him. “No you are the same, and we love you,” they say in Spanish. “You are a normal kid.”

During a class presentation, a student came out as trans

Benton Sorensen went viral after he posted a video of a school presentation where he came out as transgender. In the moving presentation, he teaches his classmates about what it means to be transgender and why he felt the need to change when going through puberty.

“If I hadn’t been honest with myself when I did, I wouldn’t be here today to experience things like this,” he said in his speech.

A woman came out to her grandmother using a song, and her reaction is moving

Loren Baldwin, a YouTuber, sat her grandmother down in front of a computer to watch a music video. The song was Ally Hills’ “Coming Out – The Official Song,” which is a catchy tune that some have used to help them come out. In the video, Baldwin’s grandmother tells her that she has always known that Baldwin was gay and that it doesn’t matter.

“Nothing will stop me from loving you, my dear,” she tells Baldwin.

A valedictorian planned to come out during his graduation speech, but his school stopped him. He was then given a second chance to give the inspiring speech.

Evan Young was the valedictorian at Twin Peaks Charter Academy High School in 2015, and he had a plan to come out to his entire school and family. The school’s principal told him to take out the part where he says he is gay, but Young refused. School officials said Young could no longer give the speech because it had to “protect the mission of the school.” He was even stripped of his title as valedictorian.

After the school outed Young to his parents, LGBTQ advocacy group Out Boulder jumped in and offered Young a safe space to give his valedictorian speech that included his coming out. In an intimate ceremony, Young came out the way he wanted to.

He went on to attend Rutgers University on a scholarship.