A video of a viral garlic-peeling hack is blowing everyone’s mind — and even Chrissy Teigen is impressed

Even Chrissy Teigen was impressed.

A video showing someone peeling garlic with ease has gone viral on Twitter, with everyone from amateur chefs to big names in the culinary world taking notice.

Twitter user @ VPestilenZ posted a video in which she pokes a short, sharp knife in-between the seams of a head of garlic and quickly pulls out clean cloves without the skin.

Supermodel and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen reshared the video in a tweet.

Some people seem skeptical that the viral garlic-peeling hack actually works, but multiple homemade videos appear to show that it’s effective.

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

???? pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — ???????????????????????????????????? ✣ ???????????????? ???? (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

At the time of writing, @VPestilenZ’s Tweet had more than 65,000 retweets and 176,000 likes. Much of that engagement likely stemmed from a response from supermodel and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen reshared the tweet and wrote: “WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT.”

Twitter users in the comments have responded with mixed reviews of @VPestilenZ’s garlic hack

Some people say they’ve found success popping out fresh garlic cloves, while others say they’ve struggled to peel the garlic effectively.

It worked for me! This person is obviously more proficient, but in principle it worked; the garlic just popped out when I stabbed and twisted it. I feel so betrayed for not being taught this before. (Knife on left worked best.) pic.twitter.com/imoKUcLjag — Patrick Alba (@patrickthealba) June 17, 2019

it does I just tried it. mind blown. — Very Legal and Very Cool Elayne (@chatelainedc) June 17, 2019

Some people, like Telegraph Women writer Rebecca Reid, say the hack doesn’t work.

We have tried it in our office and it DOES NOT WORK — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) June 17, 2019

One user compared the garlic hack to the supposed pineapple-slicing hack that INSIDER debunked after it went viral earlier this year.

Read more: The viral pineapple hack wasn’t as easy as it seemed, but it still works in practice

This feels like that pineapple vid. No way it’s this easy! — Lucas Eilish Chalamet (@LucasPattan) June 17, 2019

Another Twitter user expressed skepticism, but quickly changed his mind after someone posted a homemade video that appears to show the hack’s success.

The consensus, however, is that most people’s minds are blown.

omg WHAT lol I literally bought a garlic press this year because I wanted to start cooking Indian food — Samit Sarkar helped secure a fair union contract (@SamitSarkar) June 17, 2019

“Bojack Horseman” screenwriter Jonny Sun seems to share the same opinion.

AAAAAA — jonny sun (@jonnysun) June 17, 2019

INSIDER was unable to reach out to @VPestilenZ for comment.