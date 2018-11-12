11 people whose random acts of kindness took over the internet

caption Mark Chalifoux sent 40 pounds of cookies to a complete stranger after accidentally getting added to a group chat. source Courtesy Mark Chalifoux

The world isn’t always a friendly, happy place, but there are some nice people out there who spread kindness just because – and end up becoming internet-famous as a result.

Here are 11 stories of people who went viral with their random acts of kindness.

This 17-year-old surprised his classmates with special needs by buying them sneakers after they said they liked his shoes.

caption Roderick Mathis had a sweet surprise for his classmates. source @lureddd_/Twitter

Roderick Mathis, a 17-year-old senior at Lancaster High School, has pretty cool shoes. When his classmates with special needs told him that they liked his Vans sneakers, he decided to get them pairs of their own.

He shared a video of the sweet surprise on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 3.68 million times.

“They told me they liked my shoes, and I promise[d] them I’ll get them some so I did,” he captioned the video.

Strangers bought a car for a fast food worker after finding out he walked 3 miles to and from work every day.

caption Justin Corva (left) with Andy Mitchell. source Andy Mitchell/Facebook

Andy Mitchell offered a ride to a man he saw walking on the side of the road in 95 degree Texas heat.

The man, Justin Corva, told Mitchell that he walked three miles to and from work every day because he couldn’t afford a car.

Inspired by his tenacity, Mitchell snapped a selfie with him and posted it on Facebook. Local business owners heard about Corva’s situation and came together to raise enough money to provide him with a 2004 Toyota Camry, a year of insurance, two years of oil changes, and $500 of gas.

Corva’s emotional reaction streamed on Facebook Live garnered around 358,000 views.

A dad asked the internet to send his bullied son birthday wishes and “broke Twitter” when celebrities responded.

caption It was the best birthday ever. source Sian Welby/Twitter, Darren Craske/Twitter

A Twitter user named Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) asked people on Twitter if they knew of someone famous who could send birthday messages to his son Ollie for his ninth birthday. In a series of tweets, he explained that Ollie was being bullied by someone who kept making him feel worthless, and that he could use some positive energy on his big day.

Ollie’s parents were overwhelmed by the number of kind, enthusiastic responses – 6,500 replies and 14,000 retweets, to be exact. People around the world sent Ollie their best, as did celebrities like actor Russell Crowe and YouTube stars Alfie Deyes and Zoe Sugg.

Mark Chalifoux sent 40 pounds of cookies to a soldier he’d never met.

caption The cookie collection. source Courtesy Mark Chalifoux

Mark Chalifoux was accidentally added to a family’s group chat as they discussed sending care packages to “Christian” (name changed to protect his privacy), a relative of theirs serving in the military.

Instead of replying “wrong number” and forgetting about it, Chalifoux started a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy cookies for Christian and his unit. The silly but heartfelt campaign gained momentum as it was shared by celebrities on Facebook and picked up by news outlets. A local Girl Scouts troop even donated cookies of their own.

Chalifoux raised enough money to send 40 pounds of cookies, plus a second shipment of essentials like toiletries and more nutritious non-perishable snacks, to the soldier. He’s still receiving their group text messages.

A Trump supporter left his waitress a $450 tip and a heartwarming message about unity.

caption Jason White left a $450 tip for his waitress — and a message about what makes America great. source Busboys and Poets/Twitter

Jason White and two friends, all Trump supporters, were in Washington, DC, for President Trump’s inauguration when they stopped into Busboys and Poets for a bite to eat. The restaurant, decorated with African-American art and photos, is known for promoting social justice causes.

White suggested that one of his friends remove his “Make American Great Again” hat, but his concerns about getting political were averted when he struck up a friendly conversation with their waitress, 25-year-old Rosalind Harris.

When White and his friends received the bill for $72.60, he added a $450 tip along with a message to Harris:

“We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people,” he wrote. “Not race. Not gender. Just American. God bless!”

His act of kindness went viral on Twitter and was featured in The Washington Post.

This photo of chickens evacuating from Hurricane Irma in the back of a car was shared nearly 50,000 times.

caption The chickens were wrapped in newspaper while being evacuated. source Key West Finest/Facebook

Chickens normally roam the streets of Key West, Florida, without a care in the world. But with Hurricane Irma threatening the area, locals decided to make sure their feathered neighbors would be safe.

The Facebook page Key West Finest posted a photo of the chickens wrapped in newspaper in the backseat of a car, captioned “CHICKEN EVACUATION.” It has since been shared over 47,000 times.

The chickens may look constricted, but rest assured – they don’t mind.

“The way the chickens are wrapped up with their wings tucked down, is how you carry a chicken. You flatten their wings to their sides and carry them like a football under your arm, so really, overall the chickens should be moderately comfortable and should not get hot,” commented Lacey Bacon-Stonebraker, who herself owns 50 chickens and three roosters.

A nine-year-old boy paid for a police officer’s breakfast and left a heartwarming note saying “I want to be you when I grow up” on the receipt.

caption Noah Smiling wants to be a police officer when he grows up. source LakelandPD/Facebook

Nine-year-old Noah Smiling saw a policeman eating breakfast at Denny’s and asked his mother, Amanda Cantin, if he could pay the officer’s bill.

He wrote a note on the receipt that said “I want to be you when I grow up. Thank you for your service.”

Officer Eddie Benitez was stunned and touched by the boy’s kind gesture. He asked Smiling for a picture, which the Lakeland Police Department shared in a post on their Facebook page.

“It meant everything,” Benitez told WTSP News. “It meant that I’m supposed to wake up every morning and put on this uniform and go out there and do what I do. You know? It means that I need to keep trying to be a good example to all these young guys.”

Heroic bystanders caught a 14-year-old girl as she fell off a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George, New York.

caption Thankfully, she was fine. source YouTube

A video captured by one of the onlookers and posted to Facebook shows a 14-year-old girl dangling from a stopped gondola ride at Six Flags Great Escape as a group of employees and park go-ers gather beneath her. When she plummets towards the ground into their arms, the surrounding crowd applauds and whoops in relief.

The teen was reported to be in stable condition and did not experience any serious injuries, according to a statement from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. One of the men who caught her, 47-year-old Matthew Howard Sr., was treated for a minor back injury.

“I couldn’t let that little girl die,” Howard told the Associated Press. “No one wants to put himself underneath a body like that, but I couldn’t stand by and watch.”

A woman returned to a Starbucks drive-thru with an apology note and a $50 tip after she snapped at a barista.

caption She felt bad for “leaving a trail of unkindness.” source circleaddict/Reddit

The card reads:

Greetings Starbucks Barista! Yesterday at your drive thru we had a less than cheerful encounter. At no fault of yours, you were out of carriers and said you could not take my empty cup (trash). I was less than understanding & my manner was curt. I need to apologize. The thought of leaving a trail of unkindness like that is not the path I want to reflect. Not for you, not for me. You are a young man, clearly working hard to build a fortune and you should be commended. Keep your attitude of cheer & hope. Stay hopeful no matter what kind of people cross your path (or drive thru). Surely, God has good blessing in store. You taught this ole lady something yesterday about kindness, compassion & staying humble. I thank you! God bless you today and all your todays. Debbie.

The barista shared a photo of the card on Reddit, where it went viral.

A bride and groom almost missed their wedding reception when their bus caught fire — but then the firefighters gave them a ride.

caption Maria Leonardi and Justin Stone pose with the firefighters who gave them a lift to their reception after their bus caught fire. source Avon Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

Maria Leonardi and Justin Stone were on a bus from their wedding ceremony to their reception when the engine caught fire. The Avon Volunteer Fire Department came to put out the fire and gave the bride and groom a ride, sharing a photo on Facebook of the couple in their wedding attire with the firefighters.

The post broke AVFD’s record for their most “liked” Facebook post with over 5,600 reactions. Better yet, the couple didn’t miss their party.

Madalyn Parker notified her team at work that she was taking time off to focus on her mental health, and the CEO commended her for setting a positive example.

caption Her boss’ response gave lots of people hope. source Madalyn Parker/Facebook, @madalynrose/Twitter

When Madalyn Parker sent an email notifying her coworkers that she was taking time off to focus on her mental health, the CEO of Olark, Ben Congleton, responded with an encouraging message.

“You are an example to us all, and help cut through the stigma so we can all bring our whole selves to work,” he wrote.

She shared her boss’ email on Twitter, where it has been retweeted over 16,000 times and liked over 45,000 times.

