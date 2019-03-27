People are poking fun at a viral ‘hack’ that claims you’re using the handle of your cutting board incorrectly

caption Some life “hacks” aren’t worth your time. source Chad Springer/Getty Images

Some people are unconvinced after seeing a cutting-board “hack” circulating online.

The trick was first featured in a video by YouTube channel 5-Minute Crafts GIRLY, published earlier this month.

Twitter users caught wind of the tip after Edmonton Journal’s Twitter account shared an article the National Post had written about the tip on Tuesday.

The “hack” entails positioning the hole in your cutting board over a bowl and pushing ingredients through the cutout, ostensibly to avoid making a mess.

Many Twitter users have expressed doubts that the trick is actually useful.

The internet is a great place for finding out that you’ve been using an everyday object incorrectly your whole life.

But while some viral tips may actually change the way you cook, clean, or even eat pineapples, others fall apart under scrutiny.

Many people expressed doubts that the trick would be useful, especially for larger cuts of ingredients.

Others pointed out that some cutting boards don’t have cutout handles, or have smaller holes so you can hang them up.

One Twitter user, QueerPlatypus7, even referenced a patent for a cutting board design – filed by Todd O. Ladwig in April 1993 and granted in February 1995 – in which the horizontal hole at one end is called a handle.

It’s worth noting that Ladwig’s patent application expired today, on March 27, 2019, according to Google Patents.

The patent appears to be for a “substantially rectangular” cutting board with a hinge at one end that could be flipped downwards, extending its surface area.

In the patent’s abstract, the claim is made that the “movement [of] the lower portion of the cutting board is particularly useful for sweeping cut objects, such as vegetables, meats, or other objects into a bowl or a pan.”

