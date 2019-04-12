Watch a 7-year-old girl living with end-stage renal disease fulfill her dream of starring in a music video

- source
- MakeAWishWisconsin/YouTube
- Ashlin, a 7-year-old girl from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, is living with end-stage renal disease.
- It’s her dream to star in a viral music video.
- Make-A-Wish Wisconsin made it happen.
- The video, which debuted on Thursday, is set to “Best Time Ever” from Kidz Bop 35.
- The film begins in black-and-white. Ashlin and her friends are so bored in math class that they leave.
- Then, they arrive at a vibrant, colorful dance party. From the looks of it, they have, if you will, the best time ever.
- The video ends with Ashlin back in class, where it appears that she has fallen asleep. It was all a dream – a very good one, at that.
- You can watch the whole video below and learn more about Ashlin’s wish to go viral here.
- Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.
- Read more:
- People were extremely disappointed when a local library clarified it’d be having ‘snacks’ and not ‘snakes’ at its anti-prom event
- A town is being haunted by mysterious mashed potatoes – and no one knows who is putting them there
- A newscaster dropped her ‘TV lady uniform’ in favor of expressing her true style: ‘I’m just getting dressed the way I feel comfortable’
- A man is riding his bike around the world – and he’s carrying a kitten on his back as he goes