16 viral moments and memes from 2019 you can turn into a Halloween costume

Viral moments and memes are the cultural currency of millennials and Generation Z.

So Insider assembled a comprehensive list of viral moments from 2019 that would make fantastic Halloween costumes for an outing with your most internet-savvy friends.

From 30-50 feral hogs and liberated Area 51 aliens to Nancy Pelosi clapping, there are plenty of great options to choose from.

From feral hogs and Area 51 aliens to Nancy Pelosi clapping at Donald Trump, this year’s meme game has arguably been one of the best in internet history.

Now that Halloween is around the corner, we’ve assembled a comprehensive list of viral moments from 2019 that would make fantastic costumes for a party with your most meme-savvy friends.

Check out 16 viral moments from 2019 that you can turn into a Halloween costume:

A throwback to early 2019, the world record egg dethroned Kylie Jenner to become the most liked photo in Instagram history.

The account, called @world_record_egg, smashed Jenner’s 18 million likes and nabbed more than 53 million likes on a photo of an egg.

It should be pretty simple to turn this cultural phenomenon into a Halloween costume. There are plenty of world record egg T-shirts available online, or you could spring for an egg mascot suit.

Airing in the late 1990s, “Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction” presented viewers with seemingly impossible storylines. But Jonathan Frakes, the show’s host, went viral this year as supercuts of him revealing whether a story was real or fake began spreading across Twitter.

You can easily steal Frakes’ look by wearing a black dress shirt, slacks with a belt, and a black blazer. Grow a dark chinstrap goatee or draw one on and start telling people “we made this one up” and “not this time.”

Kirby became a viral meme when a Twitter user posted a clip of the Nintendo character running around with something in its mouth. Ever since, people have used the meme to depict how they look when they’re on their way to do something.

If you want to be stuffed Kirby for Halloween, you can buy a pink inflatable “chub suit” on Amazon and draw or tape Kirby’s face to the front, or you can buy a Kirby shirt and stuff a pillow underneath.

The “Let me in!” meme — based on a 2016 clip from “The Eric Andre Show” in which comedian Eric Andre visits the Democratic National Convention — is often used on Twitter to describe events or groups that the poster wants to be included in.

All you need to dress up as Andre on his Adult Swim parody show is a light gray suit, a white undershirt, a red, white, and blue tie, and a microphone. Run up to a gate and do your best Andre impression.

A video depicting what happens when you put an egg in vinegar and maple syrup went viral this year, and it’s an easy option for you and two friends to sport an on-the-pulse costume without much effort.

please watch this extremely bizarre facebook craft video pic.twitter.com/bjxSwBIyAP — pointy hat (witch) (@chipspopandabar) July 25, 2019

The shortest friend should wear all white and draw the outline of an egg on their shirt. The next smallest person in the trio should wear beige and draw a slightly larger egg outline on their shirt. The tallest friend should wear navy blue and draw the largest outline of an egg on their shirt.

In a tweet that went viral in August, a man justified his ownership of assault rifles by implying that they’re the only way to get rid of the “30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play.”

Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — Willie McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

His argument was widely mocked and parodied across the internet.

This meme is best done with a group of friends. Dress in furry black or gray clothes, slap on pig ears, a tail, and a snout, and proceed to run wild. If anyone asks what you’re supposed to be, say you’re one of 30-50 feral hogs.

The internet struck gold when House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi clapped for President Donald Trump during February’s State of the Union.

caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claps at President Donald Trump during February’s State of the Union. source Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Though it’s unclear whether or not Pelosi meant to clap sarcastically, many viewers at home interpreted it as such and launched the photo into meme lore.

A white suit, chunky blue and red necklace, big pearl earrings, a gold broach, and a smirk will complete the costume.

The dynamic duo of buff bunny and small bunny went viral early this year.

⠀ (__/)

⠀ (•ㅅ•) my very social friends

＿ノ ヽ ノ＼ __ who do all the

/ `/ ⌒Ｙ⌒ Ｙ ヽ talking for me at

( (三ヽ人 / | social

| ﾉ⌒＼ ￣￣ヽ ノengagements

ヽ＿＿＿＞､＿＿_／

｜( 王 ﾉ〈 (__/)

/ﾐ`ー―彡 (•ㅅ•) me — Nicole Clark (@nicalexiac) February 28, 2019

Buff bunny protects small bunny and often represents an idealized version of individuals or situations in memes.

For this costume, find a friend who is significantly bigger or smaller than you and grab some bunny ears. You’re all set!

A still of Daenerys Targaryen squinting during a scene in the final season of “Game of Thrones” became a viral meme that’s often used to depict passive-aggressive behavior online.

caption “Game of Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen squints during the second episode of the final season. source HBO

In the second episode of the final season of HBO’s smash hit “Game of Thrones,” characters Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen engage in a private, somewhat heated conversation regarding the fate of Westeros and the North. The internet honed in on one particular shot of actress Emilia Clarke squinting that quickly went viral.

Looking the part should be fairly simple considering Daenerys Targaryen costumes are already available all over the web.

After scoring the first goal for the US Women’s National Team in their World Cup quarterfinal match against top-ranked France, Megan Rapinoe posed for fans with her arms outstretched.

caption Megan Rapinoe’s iconic pose during the 2019 Women’s World Cup. source FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Shots of the goal celebration went viral on social media, with fellow athletes like University of Alabama running back Najee Harris borrowing the pose for their own celebrations.

You can steal Rapinoe’s look by purchasing her white USWNT jersey and pairing it with white shorts. Bonus points if you want to try to imitate her pink hair.

Like her teammate, Alex Morgan also made headlines with a showstopping tea-sipping celebration after scoring a goal for the USWNT in its World Cup semifinal match against England.

caption Alex Morgan pretends to sip tea after scoring for the USWNT in the World Cup semifinal match against England. source Catherine Ivill – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

You can snag Morgan’s look by purchasing her USWNT jersey, pairing it with red shorts, throwing your hair in a ponytail (if possible), and sipping tea all day long.

Comedian and YouTube star Trevor Wallace went viral on Twitter after posting a video of himself pretending to be a bro who becomes obsessed with White Claw, the popular spiked seltzer brand.

caption Trevor Wallace transforms into a bro after tasting White Claw for the first time. source Trevor Wallace/Twitter

To create a Halloween costume out of Wallace’s “Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking claws” character, you just need to sport a red baseball cap, black sunglasses, an orange Hawaiian shirt, matching orange shorts, and, of course, a White Claw.

Millions of people signed up to storm Area 51 after a viral Facebook event called for a flash mob to infiltrate the top-secret American military airbase in Nevada.

There’s a wide assortment of costumes to choose from on Amazon if you choose to dress up as one of the “liberated” Area 51 aliens.

Brittany Tomlinson went viral after a TikTok of her trying kombucha for the first time was reposted to Twitter and turned into a meme to display indecision.

This video has turned into a meme and been shared so many times I feel like folks need to know the context. Here is the full video. Brittany was trying Kombucha for the first time. Here’s her Twitter handle: @Brittany_broski This is her Tik-Tok: https://t.co/d3xloPJLKm pic.twitter.com/ukrDN7KeUw — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 16, 2019

You can capture her essence by wearing French acrylic nails and a navy blue T-shirt with a raccoon on it while sipping a can of kombucha.

Twitter users added the words “Ight imma head out” to a photo of SpongeBob getting out of his lounge chair to symbolize someone casually leaving a negative situation.

SpongeBob is shown getting out of his lounge chair while holding a TV remote and sporting a tired expression in this viral meme.

Pair any SpongeBob costume with a remote control and blank face to bring this meme to life.

A video of fish traveling through a “fish tube” to pass over dams went viral and became a popular meme in August.

This system helps native fish pass over dams in seconds rather than day pic.twitter.com/aAmhHArjPg — Dr. Kash Sirinanda (@kashthefuturist) August 8, 2019

“Yeet me through the fish tube” became a common expression after Out Magazine writer John Paul Brammer tweeted it, and the rest is internet history.

Making a fish tube costume will take a bit of work. First, buy a fish T-shirt or fish costume and a round mesh laundry hamper. Then cut out the bottom of the hamper, make some suspender-style shoulder straps so that you can step into it and wear it over the fish costume, and voilà – you are the fish tube.