The most baffling optical illusions of 2019

caption This crosswalk isn’t floating — it’s just a clever paint job. source Courtesy of Little Rock School District

Viral optical illusions, like a video where people couldn’t determine if an animal was a rabbit or a bird, stumped the internet this year.

Artists also created mind-boggling works of art around the world.

The logo for the 2024 Summer Olympics was released – and contained three images in one.

Viral optical illusions continue to stump the internet with their trickery, and 2019 was full of them.

From hidden images to celebrity outfits to street art that makes people stop in their tracks, people can’t seem to resist the chance to challenge their senses.

Here are our favorite viral optical illusions of the year.

An elementary school class in Little Rock, Arkansas, painted three-dimensional crosswalks in front of their school to trick cars into slowing down.

caption Students in Little Rock, Arkansas. source Courtesy of Little Rock School District

A 5th grade class at Carver Magnet Elementary in Little Rock, Arkansas, painted two optical illusion crosswalks outside their school in the hope of preventing accidents. The painted lines appear to be three-dimensional ramps or blocks, which would prompt cars to hit the brakes before driving over them.

French artist JR transformed the Louvre Pyramid in Paris into a giant optical illusion in honor of its 30th anniversary.

caption Tourists walk on a giant photographic work by JR in the main courtyard of the Louvre Museum. source Chesnot/Getty Images

French photographer and artist Jean Rene, known simply as “JR,” combines photography and graffiti to create optical illusions on landmarks around the world. His enormous installation at the Louvre Pyramid revealed the foundations of the Napoleon courtyard where it was built through cleverly placed black and white photos pasted to the ground.

Imgur user HorseonaBike shared a video of an animal enjoying a head scratch, but people couldn’t tell if it was a rabbit or a bird.

caption Rabbit or bird? source Imgur/Twitter

The video’s trickery is reminscent of a duck-rabbit illusion first published in a German magazine in 1892, then used by Joseph Jastrow in 1899 in his research on perception. Optical illusions that display two different things depending on how you look at them are known as ambiguous images or reversible figures.

In the case of this viral video, the animal appears to have been a bird due to the positioning of the supposed “ears” of the “rabbit.” Rabbits’ ears are on the sides of their heads, not one behind the other. The “ears” also don’t appear to be fuzzy, indicating that the animal is indeed a raven or crow.

Celine Dion wore a wavy optical illusion dress that looked like it was bubbling on her skin.

caption Celine Dion in Paris in 2019. source Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

At the 2019 Paris Couture Week, Celine Dion turned the street into her runway with a sheer red dress comprised of wavy strands. The shape of the waves, combined with the contrasting colors, made her dress appear like it was in motion.

Gigi Hadid wore an outfit that made her look like she was missing a belly button.

caption Gigi Hadid in New York City in 2019. source Splash News

While shooting in New York City, model Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing a white cropped jacket with sweatpants and chunky sneakers. It seemed like her belly button had disappeared, but it was just a camisole that matched her skin tone.

In the Pinna-Brelstaff illusion, the outer circles appear to be moving if you focus on the dot in the middle and move your head.

caption Do you see the outer rings moving? source Wikimedia Commons

This phenomenon, known as the Pinna-Brelstaff illusion, shows that there’s a tiny but significant delay between the neurons that perceive motion and neurons that perceive local motion. As Insider’s Gabbi Shaw writes, local motion neurons detect that nothing is actually moving, but it takes them a few beats to catch up with our eyes.

First, stare at the dot in the middle. Then, move your head closer and further away from the image. The outer circles should look like they’re moving.

The new logo for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics was announced in 2019, and it contains three hidden symbols.

caption The logo for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. source STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

In October, the International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission released the new logo for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. It’s an optical illusion that contains three hidden symbols: a gold medal, an Olympic flame, and the face of Marianne, a symbol of the French Republic. Can you spot them all?

An artist known as Peeta creates mind-bending optical illusion murals on buildings across the world.

caption One of Peeta’s murals in Mannheim, Germany. source Courtesy of Peeta

Using a technique called anamorphic painting, Peeta paints illusions of depth and space on two-dimensional surfaces, making it look like the designs are sticking out and dipping into them. His abstract murals can be found on buildings in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the US.

Sculptor Alex Chinneck peeled back the facade of a building in Milan.

caption The building appears to be unzipping. source Marta Carenzi/Mondadori via Getty Images

For Milan Design Week in April, Alex Chinneck appeared to unzip a layer of a building, revealing a glowing surface underneath that alternated between blue and white light. Visitors could see more zipper-themed sculptures inside the building.

A graffiti artist known as Vile spray paints murals that look like letters carved into walls.

caption There aren’t actually any holes in the wall. source Courtesy of Vile

Rodrigo Miguel Sepúlveda Nunes, who goes by the name Vile, uses spray paint to transform abandoned walls in Portugal into works of art that look like he carved his name into them. He expertly chooses colors and shapes to create the appearance of empty space where there is none. His work has been featured in exhibitions at galleries around Portugal.