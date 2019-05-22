A petition is circulating for Danny DeVito to play Wolverine — and people are enthusiastically signing it

Some things just go together. Peanut butter and jelly, movie marathons on a rainy day, YouTube beauty gurus and drama. And now, you can add Danny DeVito and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to that list of inseparable pairs.

A petition asking that the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor be cast as Wolverine for future movies has gone viral.

On May 10, Change.org user Ring Arius petitioned Marvel to “Have Danny DeVito play the rebooted Wolverine in the MCU.” In the two weeks since it’s climbed steadily toward its goal of 15,000 signatures.

As of Wednesday morning, over 12,000 people had signed.

DeVito has become a key figure in web and meme culture in recent years. Last year, a teen from Pennsylvania had a hard time finding a prom date – so she brought a cardboard cutout of DeVito instead. Months later, a secret shrine devoted to the actor hidden in a bathroom at SUNY Purchase went viral.

It’s likely that this petition is a joke of that same variety. On the petition itself, any have left hyperbolic comments about their support for DeVito in the franchise.

“This is the most important cause I’ve ever supported,” one person remarked.

“Because I believe in liberty and justice for all,” someone else said.

“Danny DeVito is the only man who can fill the shoes of Hugh Jackman,” a third person added.

“I’m signing because Danny DeVito was born to play Wolverine. Or maybe Wolverine was created to be played by Danny DeVito,” someone said.

As some of the enthusiastic comments noted, Hugh Jackman previously played Wolverine. But he gave up the role after the 2017 movie “Logan.” Disney and Marvel have yet to recast the character.