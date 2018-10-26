A woman’s side-by-side photo is going viral for pointing out the problem with women’s jean sizes

caption “Pants size doesn’t matter.” source Claudia T. Felty/Instagram

Dietitian and body-positive Instagrammer Claudia T. Felty shared a photo of herself wearing three different sizes of various jeans during the same shopping trip, and all three fit her perfectly.

Her post is going viral for pointing out the flaws in clothing size measurements.

She hopes her outlook on sizing inspires women to realize that sizing is “arbitrary” and shouldn’t dictate their self-worth.

The pressure to fit into a certain size can make shopping for clothes a stressful experience, and inconsistent sizing can also make it confusing.

Self-described “food-loving” dietitian and body-positive Instagrammer Claudia T. Felty opened up about her recent jeans shopping experience in an Instagram post, and her outlook on clothing size is resonating with tons of people.

Felty shared a photo of her trying on three different sizes of jeans in various styles during the same shopping trip, and all three fit perfectly.

“The next time you feel anxiety or stress around shopping for clothes, remember that sizes are arbitrary,” she wrote in the caption.

Felty told INSIDER that the importance many women place on sizing inspired her now-viral post.

“Women (including myself in the past) value clothing sizes as a large component of our self-worth,” Felty told INSIDER. “It breaks my heart when I hear stories of women skipping social occasions, not taking vacations, or being fearful to ask for a raise or promotion simply because they don’t fit into a size six.”

So far, the comments section has been filled with people praising her message, and Felty is glad to see that it’s making other women reexamine the way they measure self-worth.

“The message clearly resonates with women, and many of us have had shared experiences,” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing when a woman stops letting a pants size dictate her worth.”

Felty often posts about her body-positive approach to healthy living to Instagram, and she hopes this particular post will inspire women to let go of this common insecurity.

“I hope the takeaway message is we’re so much more than a number on a pair of pants,” she told INSIDER. “It shouldn’t even be a consideration for how we value ourselves and what value we bring to the world.”

Here’s the full caption of Felty’s Instagram post:

“A number on a clothing tag does NOT determine your worth. ⠀ Last week I went shopping, Goal = new jeans. A goal that would’ve given me major panic in the past because the goal wasn’t simply about buying new pants but also buying the smallest size. ⠀ Those days are long behind me and shopping doesn’t cause me as much stress as it used to but I want to take a moment to show you why clothing sizes are clearly arbitrary. ⠀ I bought all 3 of these jeans ???? on the exact same day. All 3 pairs are a different size. Clearly I am not. ⠀ Could you imagine the pain and stress I would be in if I continued to allow a number on a clothing tag determine my worth? ⠀ Can you see now that the number doesn’t matter? ⠀ Instead of worrying about it, I just swap sizes until I find a pair that fits right, feels good, and makes me feel good in my body. ⠀ So the next time you feel anxiety or stress around shopping for clothes, remember that sizes are arbitrary. ⠀ Size does NOT determine your VALUE!”

